And just like that, another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone.
For those who may have missed out on the deals, worry not: There are still plenty of sales happening that you can shop today.
For example, the Beats Studio Pro headphones, which were 51% off on Prime Day, are still marked at the same discount today. And for those wanting to level up their skin care routine, the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is still at its Prime Day price: $16.80, originally $24.
Find brands like TheraGun, Apple, Ninja, iRobot and more outstanding Prime Day deals below.
Prime Day tech still on sale
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life - Black
- $169.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
Hisense 50-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50U6HF) - QLED, 600-Nit Dolby Vision, HDR 10 plus, 240 Motion Rate, Voice Remote, Compatible with Alexa, Black
- $279.99
- $499.99
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Red
- $79
- $149.95
- Amazon
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Green
- $394.99
- $550
- Amazon
Prime Day home and kitchen still on sale
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine BES870BSXL, Black Sesame
- $549.95
- $699.95
- Amazon
Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting, Black Stainless Steel, Includes Cookbook (Pack of 1)
- $59.99
- $99.99
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $81.67
- $123.59
- Amazon
Coway Airmega 100 True HEPA Air Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring
- $80
- $129.99
- Amazon
Prime Day beauty still on sale
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish, Hydrate, Vitamin C, Murumuru & Shea Butter, Antioxidants, Flaky, Dry Lips
- $16.80
- $24
- Amazon
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof Body & Manscaping Trimmer & Shaver with case and replacement head for above and below The belt, BG7040/42
- $48.97
- $69.96
- Amazon
Living proof Dry Shampoo Perfect hair Day for Women and Men, 5.5 oz
- $21
- $30
- Amazon
Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Set, 6 Travel Size Products in Gift Box - 2 Hand Creams, Foot Cream, Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve and Lip Balm
- $8.39
- $12.99
- Amazon