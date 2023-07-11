Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

Top laptop deals

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Silver
Price: $749.99 (24% savings)
Original: $999

Original: $999
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray
Price: $749.99 (24% savings)
Original: $999

Original: $999
Acer Chromebook
Acer Chromebook

Original: $349.99
ASUS Chromebook
ASUS Chromebook

Original: $234.83
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

Original: $569.99
Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop
Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop

Original: $1299.99
HP 15.6-inch Laptop
HP 15.6-inch Laptop

Original: $619.99
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

Original: $649.99
Lenovo 3i Chromebook
Lenovo 3i Chromebook

Original: $299.99
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2-12.4" Touchscreen
Price: $468.96 (41% savings)
Original: $799.99

Original: $799.99
SAMSUNG Electronics Galaxy Book Odyssey
Price: $719 (48% savings)
Original: $1399.99

Original: $1399.99
SAMSUNG 15.6" Galaxy Book3 Laptop Computer
Price: $769.99 (23% savings)
Original: $999.99

Original: $999.99
Top tablet deals

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Price: $379.99 (23% savings)
Original: $499

Original: $499
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Original: $449
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
Price: $249.99 (24% savings)
Original: $329

Original: $329
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray
Price: $249.99 (24% savings)
Original: $329

Original: $329
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Generation)
Price: $139.99 (33% savings)
Original: $209.99

Original: $209.99
Microsoft Surface Go 3
Microsoft Surface Go 3

Original: $729.99
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
Price: $179.99 (45% savings)
Original: $329.99

Original: $329.99
