Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

PRIME DAY 2023: Follow our live blog for the latest deals

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on luggage and travel tech, and be sure to follow "GMA's" live blog, which will highlight the top Prime Day offers. You can also get more from shopGMA in our newsletter, and on Instagram and TikTok.

Luggage

U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Rugged Travel Suitcase Luggage with 8 Spinner Wheels, Aluminum Handle, Lavender, Checked-Large 30-Inch
U.S. Traveler

Sale: $79.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $99.99
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hard+ Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Champagne White
DELSEY Paris

Sale: $225.04 29% SavingsAmazon

Original: $321.48
"Four spinner wheels assuring a stable base with multi-directional rolling with zero weight on your hand for easy travel."

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade_Collection, Rose Gold, 3-Piece Set
Kenneth Cole Reaction

Sale: $208.24 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $349.99
"Main compartment interior features several zippered organization pockets elastic shoe pockets and a garment restraint panel."

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners | Solid Charcoal | 2PC SET (Carry-on/Medium)
Samsonite

Sale: $166.55 57% SavingsAmazon

Original: $389.99
Solo Bryant Rolling Laptop Bag, Black
Solo

Sale: $49.98 64% SavingsAmazon

Original: $141.99
"This stylish rolling briefcase will keep your laptop and important business documents safe while you're commuting or traveling for business."

Backpacks and bags

Thule Changing Backpack - Diaper Bag Backpack
Thule

Sale: $90.97 29% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129.95
"Everyday changing backpack that allows you to easily bring all of the necessities you need for a day out."

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

Sale: $94.41 34% SavingsAmazon

Original: $145
"Keep your tech essentials safe with 2 interior mesh slip pockets that work as laptop or tablet compartments."

Realer Weekender Bag for Women, Canvas Travel Duffle Bag with Toiletry Bag, Large Carry on Overnight Bag with Shoe Compartment,Waterproof Weekend Duffel Bag Mommy Hospital Bags for Labor and Delivery
Realer

Sale: $37.59 58% SavingsAmazon

Original: $89.99
Travel accessories

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories
Amazon

Price: $20.79 28% SavingsAmazon

Original: $28.99
10000mAh Q Portable Charger, Ultra Slim USB C Power Bank
Brand Q

Sale: $30.75 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
"Whether you're traveling for business, going on a weekend getaway, or just need a reliable way to keep your devices charged throughout the day, this power bank is the perfect solution."

Altec Lansing NanoBuds 2.0 True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
Altec Lansing

Sale: $14.99 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.99
"These Bluetooth earbuds with mic stay securely in your ears whether you’re traveling, running, or just lounging at home."

iWALK Small Portable Charger 4500mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
iWALK

Sale: $20.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.99
"4500mAh is big enough to fully charge your iPhone 8 1.5 times or charge your iPhone X 1 time."