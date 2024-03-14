As spring approaches, so do the dates for a big Amazon shopping event!

On Thursday, Amazon announced its Big Spring Sale. The event will take place March 20-25.

Some of the best prices of the year so far will appear on items for spring cleaning, travel, fitness and more during the nearly weeklong event.

Shoppers can also expect deep discounts on everything from creator favorites to items that rarely go on sale. They can also stock up on essentials, score seasonal fashion and pick up must-haves for upcoming holidays such as Easter.

Check back here for more information and to shop offers from Amazon, but here's what to know now.

What is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

Amazon’s first-ever Big Spring Sale is "giving customers the chance to shop great deals on seasonally relevant items," according to a release. The company says there will be "discounts on warm-weather essentials like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products, and more."

There will also be deals on Amazon devices, such as the Echo and Kindles.

Additionally, Amazon says that during the sale, shoppers can expect up to 50% off select beauty products, select sports and outdoors equipment; up to 40% off select home products, spring apparel and electronics.

When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is March 20-25.

Do I need to have a Prime membership?

While Prime members will have "a suite of exciting, exclusive deals," there will be many offers featured during the Big Spring Sale that are available to all regardless of Prime membership status.

Just below, check out some amazing sale items you can shop now, ahead of the spring sale.

