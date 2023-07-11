Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on cordless vacuums from top-rated brands Dyson and BISSELL, robot vacuums from iRobot and handheld vacuums for the car or quick cleanups.

Follow "GMA's" live blog, which will highlight the top Prime Day offers on smart home, kitchen and appliance deals, everyday essentials and much more.

Cordless vacuums

BISSELL, 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, Electric Blue, Black
BISSELL

Sale: $115.74 10% Savings

Original: $128.74
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson

Sale: $717.44 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $949.99
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson

Sale: $349.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $469.99
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Purple
Dyson

Sale: $559.99 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $629.99
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Blue
Dyson

Sale: $499 28% SavingsAmazon

Original: $699.99
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson

Sale: $599 7% SavingsAmazon

Original: $649.99
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron
Dyson

Sale: $365 8% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399
Robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum
iRobot

Sale: $148.50 15% Savings

Original: $174.99
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot

Sale: $512 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $599.99
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
iRobot

Sale: $199 27% SavingsAmazon

Original: $274.99
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot

Sale: $399 27% SavingsAmazon

Original: $549.99
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot

Sale: $649 18% SavingsAmazon

Original: $799.99
iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum - Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
iRobot

Sale: $189.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249.99
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot

Sale: $249 28% SavingsAmazon

Original: $349.99
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum &#38; Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle
iRobot

Sale: $999 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $1249.00
Handheld vacuums

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum, Lightweight
Shark Store

Sale: $82.99 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129.99
Shark WV201BLBRN WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac
Shark Store

Sale: $99.99 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129.99
VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
VacLife

Sale: $49.99 44% SavingsAmazon

Original: $89.99
IMINSO Handheld Vacuum Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner 9000PA
IMINSO

Sale: $49.99 75% SavingsAmazon

Original: $199.99
TEMOLA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
TEMOLA

Sale: $19.99 66% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99
Corded vacuums

Dyson Flagship Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum
Dyson

Sale: $243.88 45% SavingsAmazon

Original: $449.95
Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2, Iron/Purple
Dyson

Sale: $385 22% SavingsAmazon

Original: $499.99
Kenmore DU1040 Bagless Upright Vacuum Lightweight Cleaner
Kenmore

Sale: $127.49 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $149.99
Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet, Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Hoover

Sale: $169.99 22% SavingsAmazon

Original: $219.99
