Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

PRIME DAY 2023: Follow our live blog for the latest deals

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on fashion and accessories, and be sure to follow "GMA's" live blog, which will highlight the top Prime Day offers. You can also get more from shopGMA in our newsletter, and on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Prime Day fashion deals

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2

Price: $10.40 26% SavingsAmazon

Original: $14.20
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket (Also Available in Plus)

Price: $42.80 56% SavingsAmazon

Original: $98
Amazon

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, Blue Floral

Price: $48.93 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $69.90
Amazon

SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear Seamless Sculpting Thong Body Shaper Tank Top

Price: $30.39 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $47.99
Amazon

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Plunge Neckline Cutout Criss Cross Bathing Suit

Price: $30.59 38% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Amazon

Victoria's Secret Pink Wear Everywhere T-Shirt Bra, Moderate Coverage, Lightly Lined, Smooth, Bras for Women (32A - 38DDD)

Price: $19.99 45% SavingsAmazon

Original: $36.95
Amazon

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette

Price: $28 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $40
Amazon

Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set for Women Lounge Sets Long Puff Sleeve Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Sweater Sets S-XXL

Price: $27.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $46.99
Amazon

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

Price: $47.70 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $79.50
Amazon

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts (Also Available in Plus)

Price: $28.48 52% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.50
Amazon

Pink Queen Women's Cutout Crew Neck Sleeveless Tank Slit Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dresses

Price: $26.59 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $37.99
Amazon

Trendy Queen Women Half Zip Cropped Hoodies Fleece Quarter Zip Up Pullover Sweatshirts Winter Clothes 2023 Outfits Sweater

Price: $39.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Prime Day accessories deals

Amazon

SWAROVSKI Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet and Necklace Jewelry Collection

Price: $98.10 49% SavingsAmazon

Original: $195
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal, Black

Price: $10.40 26% SavingsAmazon

Original: $14.20
Amazon

Invicta Men's Pro Diver Collection Coin-Edge Automatic Watch

Price: $48 42% SavingsAmazon

Original: $83.46
Amazon

JW PEI Maze Bags Women Crossbody

Price: $63.19 47% SavingsAmazon

Original: $119.99
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Carly Saddle Bag

Price: $63.19 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $78.99
Amazon

FEISEDY Sunglasses Womens, Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses, UV400 Protection B2473

Price: $10.18 49% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Amazon

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Price: $24.99 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $30.99
Amazon

adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Price: $72.97 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $109
