Exclusive back-to-school discounts for educators: Save on Apple, Vera Bradley and more
As back-to-school season approaches, it's the perfect time for educators and teachers to stock up on essential supplies and tools to help enhance the classroom experience.
Beyond tech, various retailers are offering discounts on clothing, supplies and even home goods for teachers who verify their status by showing school identification.
Whether you're shopping for a new spacious tote from Vera Bradley, classroom furniture, a lunch box or clothing, these discounts can help you save money and make the upcoming school year successful.
Scroll on for standout offers and be sure to stock up while you can on high quality items that will keep you organized and stylish through the year.
Tech deals
- Apple is providing educators with discounts on various products through its Education Store.
- For instance, the iPad Air 5 is available for $549, with a bonus $100 Apple Gift Card included.
- The iPad Pro is also discounted, starting at $899.
- Best Buy has significant savings on devices like the MacBook Air M2 for just $799, which is a record-low price for this model. Additionally, you can find the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro for $599.99, a great deal for a powerful tablet.
Clothing and accessories
- Levi's is offering 15% off for educators across its website.
- Reebok is offering up to 50% off online purchases using the code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout.
- Teachers get a 15% discount on colorful bags, luggage and accessories when ordering online.
- Verify your eligibility to save 15% on stylish apparel and accessories from J.Crew.
- Get 10% off purchases, perfect for durable outdoor clothing and gear from L.L.Bean.
Supplies
- Amazon is providing discounts on essential tech accessories such as the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam for $40, ideal for virtual classrooms.
- The XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 Graphics Tablet is $42 and is perfect for creating interactive lessons.
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $179.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
- JOANN offers a teacher reward program with discounts on fabric, crafting, supplies and classroom decorations.
Home goods
- Get 35% off your order, plus free shipping with ID.me verification on Brooklyn Bedding.
- Saatva offers $225 off purchases of $1,000 or more for educators.
- Home Chef provides 50% off the first box and 10% off recurring boxes for teachers who verify their status with ID.me.