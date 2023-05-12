Are you looking for a clever way to store your child's toys?

PRIME DAY 2023: Follow our live blog for the latest deals

The Wekapo stuffed animal storage bean bag chair is a clever way to do just that and it is on sale for a limited time during Amazon Prime Day.

If you have a pesky pile of soft toys that seem to never look tidy, this multifunctional storage product can hold up to 100 stuffed animals while doubling as a cozy hangout.

MORE: We tried these tools to make spring cleaning easier.

With over 10,000 positive reviews, this is one you don't want to miss.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Wekapo Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover for Kids
Amazon

Wekapo Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover for Kids

Price: $27.98 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
Shop Now