Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else this holiday season, you can never go wrong with an advent calendar.

Beauty advent calendars typically offer a mix of travel- and full-size products that anyone will love.

We picked out some of our favorites you can shop by price point below.

$50 and under

Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar Price: $45 • From: Sephora Collection Shop Now An advent calendar with 24 beauty surprises to enjoy as you celebrate the season and count down the days to Christmas.

e.l.f. e.l.f. Snow One Loves You More 12 Day Advent Calendar Save 30% Price: $45 • From: e.l.f. Shop Now A limited-edition, 12-day advent calendar filled with e.l.f.’s most-wanted makeup and skincare products.

JCPenney JCPenney 12 Days Of Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar ($160 Value) Price: $35 • From: JCPenney Shop Now Each day unboxes a full or travel size item from skincare, makeup, nourishing body products, glam hair, or fragrance.

Macy's 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, Created for Macy's Price: $49 • From: Macy's Shop Now Count down to the holidays by opening a set of exciting beauty treasures for 12 days.

$100 and under

NYX NYX Professional Makeup Limited Edition Holiday 24 Day Advent Calendar Price: $65 • From: NYX Shop Now Be bad for goodness sake! Join the holiday countdown with the NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent Calendar.

OPI OPI Holiday & Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Piece Advent Calendar Price: $79.95 • From: OPI Shop Now Count down to style and great nails with this 25 piece nail lacquer advent calendar featuring OPI's Holiday '22 Jewel Be Bold.

L’Occitane Best of L’Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar Price: $80 • From: L’Occitane Shop Now A captivating classic advent calendar featuring 24 irresistible beauty products and beautiful illustrations.

Clarins Clarins Advent Calendar Set Price: $78 • From: Clarins Shop Now A beautifully boxed set featuring an Advent calendar design that gives you a 12 essential products leading up to Christmas.

ASOS ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar - 76% Saving Price: $99 • From: ASOS Shop Now Discover a new product with 24 days to open and a makeup bag filled with five products for day 25.

Barber Pro Barber Pro 12 Days Of Grooming Advent Calendar Price: $55 • From: Barber Pro Shop Now Add this advent calendar to your holiday wish list to satisfy 12 days of gentleman’s grooming. This set includes 16 sheet masks designed to hydrate, soften, soothe and brighten all skin types.

$200 and under

REVOLVE Beauty REVOLVE Beauty Advent Calendar Price: $150 • From: REVOLVE Beauty Shop Now Get your holiday face ready with the 2022 Advent Calendar featuring 24 bestsellers that you'll definitely need this holiday time.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Price: $200 • From: Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now 12-piece advent calendar featuring Charlotte's iconic full size & travel size makeup & skincare products in a bejewelled, pink chest.

MAC Cosmetics MAC Cosmetics Bursting with Surprise Advent Calendar Price: $195 • From: MAC Cosmetics Shop Now A limited-edition holiday Advent calendar lavished with 24 mini and major surprises to unbox daily.

Dermstore Dermstore 2022 Advent Calendar - $765 Value Price: $200 • From: Dermstore Shop Now Countdown to the ultimate holiday routine with our Beauty Advent Calendar, featuring 25 days of delightful full & deluxe-size favorites from our most-wanted brands.

Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set Price: $180 • From: Kylie Cosmetics Shop Now A limited-edition Advent calendar that includes 12 best-selling products wrapped up in one festive box.

Splurge

