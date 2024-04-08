Enhancing your living room with carefully curated coffee table décor is a way to infuse style and seasonal charm into your space.

When it comes to decorating for the spring and summer seasons, you may not feel like you need to go over the top with extravagant purchases, but small intentional design choices.

"GMA" chatted with Andrea Erman, senior director of design and development housewares at CB2, to share some tips on what to keep in mind.

"CB2 has plenty of smaller decor items perfect for a coffee table of any size to brighten and liven up your space for Spring," Erman said.

"Mixing different textures and materials, like light-colored sculptures and objects with woods, glass, and polished metals, will elevate your home with considered touches of luxury and flare, especially next to a vase of florals."

You can shop some of Erman's top picks and more below. Happy decorating!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

CB2 ONYX RAW EDGE STONE BOWL $129 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 SEMBEL BRASS PILLAR CANDLE HOLDERS SET OF 2 $59.95 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 NOKOMIS WHITE ONYX DECORATIVE OBJECT SMALL $49.95 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 KOS SILVER CAST ALUMINUM LEAF DECORATIVE TRAY $199 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 MARCELLO WARM WHITE PATTERNED CERAMIC VASE $49.95 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 ZUMEL ROUND TWO-TONE GLASS HURRICANE CANDLE HOLDERS SET OF 2 $84.95 CB2 Shop Now

