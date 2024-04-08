Enhancing your living room with carefully curated coffee table décor is a way to infuse style and seasonal charm into your space.
When it comes to decorating for the spring and summer seasons, you may not feel like you need to go over the top with extravagant purchases, but small intentional design choices.
"GMA" chatted with Andrea Erman, senior director of design and development housewares at CB2, to share some tips on what to keep in mind.
"CB2 has plenty of smaller decor items perfect for a coffee table of any size to brighten and liven up your space for Spring," Erman said.
"Mixing different textures and materials, like light-colored sculptures and objects with woods, glass, and polished metals, will elevate your home with considered touches of luxury and flare, especially next to a vase of florals."
You can shop some of Erman's top picks and more below. Happy decorating!
