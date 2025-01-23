There is so much beauty in the winter season but also the dread of winter taking a toll on your skin is very real.
Keeping your hands hydrated and protected might be top of mind and there are a handful of great products to help you do so.
Thinking about ingredients such as glycerin and shea butter to lock in moisture when shopping for hand creams is key. if you are looking for more of a soothing aspect to your hand cream, looking for a brand that infuses aloe into their cream might also be a way to go.
Other ingredients to keep in mind such as beeswax and dimethicone can create a protective barrier from the cold if you are someone who works outside during the frigid months of winter. Also, don't forget about SPF.
From non-greasy to long-lasting formulas and everything in between, below we put together a list of 10 of the top head creams to soothe your hard-working appendages.
For those working outdoors with severe dryness: O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
O'Keeffe's is designed for outdoor workers, this cream tackles severe dryness with a concentrated formula that locks in hydration.
Thick long-lasting formula: Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's gives a thick, long-lasting formula that creates a protective barrier for combating winter dryness.
Tried and true brand: Aquaphor Healing Ointment
A trusted classic, this multipurpose ointment soothes and repairs cracked, irritated hands.
Infused with Shea butter: L’OCCITANE Shea Butter Hand Cream
L’OCCITANE packs its formula with rich shea butter that deeply nourishes and restores dry hands.
Infused with Cocoa Butter: NIVEA Cocoa Butter Body Cream
The Nivea body cream leaves your hands silky soft while reviewers say delivers a subtle, comforting scent.
Unscented: Bag Balm
This unscented, heavy-duty balm provides intense moisture for the driest, most sensitive hands.
Under $5: Gold Bond Hand Cream
Affordable yet effective, Gold Bond is under-$5.
Multifunctional: Shinery
Shinery is a multifunctional option that not only hydrates and cleans the hands but also adds a touch of shine to your jewelry.
Under $50 and infused with peptides: Nécessaire The Hand Cream
Nécessaire is a luxurious hand cream under $50 that is infused with peptides to nourish and strengthen your skin barrier.
Nécessaire The Hand Cream - Barrier Treatment with 5 Ceramides, 5 Peptides + Niacinamide
- $28
- Sephora
Infused with goats milk: Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Hand Cream
Enriched your hands with goat milk from the Beekman name that is loved and trusted in the luxe skin care space.