You know them and you love them, the shoes that are like walking on air: Crocs.

Right now, the Crocs website is having a sale across the board on select men's, women's and kids' styles.

Perfect for the summer months, the lightweight, versatile slides or sandals are ready to wear for summer fun and ultimate comfort.

From the classic clog to the Kadee II Sandal that is on sale for under $25, shop quickly before the size you need is out of stock.

Scroll on to check out some of our favorites.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Women's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLASSIC CLOG
Crocs

CLASSIC CLOG

Price: $44.99 10% SavingsCrocs

Original: $49.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
WOMEN&#39;S KADEE II SANDAL
Crocs

WOMEN'S KADEE II SANDAL

Price: $22.49 25% SavingsCrocs

Original: $29.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ALL-TERRAIN SANDAL
Crocs

ALL-TERRAIN SANDAL

Price: $35.99 20% SavingsCrocs

Original: $44.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CROCBAND™ CLOG
Crocs

CROCBAND™ CLOG

Price: $43.99 20% SavingsCrocs

Original: $54.99
Shop Now

Men's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BISTRO GRAPHIC WORK CLOG
Crocs

BISTRO GRAPHIC WORK CLOG

Price: $46.74 15% SavingsCrocs

Original: $54.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
HIKER CLOG
Crocs

HIKER CLOG

Price: $53.99 10% SavingsCrocs

Original: $59.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLASSIC TRANSLUCENT CLOG
Crocs

CLASSIC TRANSLUCENT CLOG

Price: $41.24 25% SavingsCrocs

Original: $54.99
Shop Now

Kids'

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KIDS&#39; CUTIE CRUSH CLOG
Crocs

KIDS' CUTIE CRUSH CLOG

Price: $42.49 15% SavingsCrocs

Original: $49.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KIDS&#39; CITILANE ROKA GRAPHIC SLIP-ON
Crocs

KIDS' CITILANE ROKA GRAPHIC SLIP-ON

Price: $29.99 25% SavingsCrocs

Original: $39.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KIDS’ CLASSIC SLIPPER
Crocs

KIDS’ CLASSIC SLIPPER

Price: $17.49 30% SavingsCrocs

Original: $24.99
Shop Now