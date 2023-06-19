There are so many swimsuit cover-ups to choose from this summer -- but this one may be your quickest purchase.
Ekouaer's shirtdress cover-up is Amazon's fourth bestseller in its swimsuits and cover-ups category, and luckily for us, it's currently on sale for 40% off.
This particular style comes in 44 colors, from classics like black, beige, white and navy to pastels and bright summery shades like light purple and fluorescent green.
Ekouaer's beach dress has 4.1 out of 5 stars and over 28,000 reviews. It's "made of soft and breathable material," according to its product description on Amazon, to help keep you cool on hotter days.
It features a V-neckline with a collar, cuffed sleeves and an asymmetric hem. Style it over your bikini or pair it with denim shorts and sandals for a casual lunch look.
