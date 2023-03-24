Planning for your next beach trip? You'll need a good cover-up!
We found beach dresses, sarongs and more that make a great staple for any beach look.
Scroll on to shop our picks from stores like Amazon and Nordstrom.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Cover-ups
Aerie Pool-To-Party Cover Up
Marcus Adler Cold-Shoulder Cover-Up
Sale: $34.99 • 48% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $68
Shoulder-baring cover-up in a minimalist style.
Tiare Hawaii Hoku Palm Print Jumpsuit Swim Cover-UpOriginal: $130
The Hoku Jumpsuit features a shoulder-baring neckline and high split legs made for motion.
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Made of soft and breathable material, keeps you cool on hot days.
Trina Turk India Garden Cover-Up Tunic
Vibrant tropical blooms enliven this drapey swim cover-up trimmed with swingy tassels.
Terez Short Sleeve Button Down in Amalfi Patchwork
Cupshe Cutout Belted Cover-Up Kimono
Elevate your beach look with this chic and modern cutout belted cover-up kimono, adding the perfect touch of glamour to your next seaside adventure.
Beach Riot Holly Dress
The Holly Dress is an pen knit crochet fabric cover-up with a slit on both sides and an open back detail. Undergarments not included.
Roxy Goldy Soul Tank Cover-Up Dress
Take sandals in hand and stroll the sandy shore in this beach Roxy Goldy Soul Tank Cover-Up Dress!
Dresses
SKIMS Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Dress
This SKIMS number is perfect for taking your beach look to lunch along the water.
OLIVIA JAMES THE LABEL Women's Dawn Duster Gather Cover-Up, White
Tiare Hawaii Brooklyn Maxi Dress
Price: $88.50 • 25% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $118
Look radiant wearing the feminine and classy Tiare Hawaii Brooklyn Maxi Dress.
Tiare Hawaii Dahlia Maxi Dress
Price: $97.94 • 17% SavingsZapposOriginal: $118
Get dressed for a never-ending party wearing the ultimate Tiare Hawaii Dahlia Maxi Dress.
Bottoms and sarongs
PLUSH APPAREL Women's Plaid Sarong Skirt
SKIMS PVC Sarong Mini Skirt
This SKIMS sarong mini skirt features a front slit and knot details.
Aerie Maxi Sarong
Price: $22.46 • 25% SavingsAerieOriginal: $29.95
SKIMS Swim Sarong Skirt
Go bold with this neon green SKIMS sarong. It's also available in classic colors, like almond, onyx and gunmetal.
Terez Pant in Stripe
Inspired by the picturesque stretch of colorful coastal towns, meet our most vibrant and versatile collection yet, Amalfi.
Aerie Mesh Ruffle Sarong
Price: $18.71 • 25% SavingsAerieOriginal: $24.95
Beach Riot Melanie Sarong
The Melanie Sarong is a super lightweight sheer cover-up that can be worn multiple ways.
Trina Turk Waltz Cover-Up Pareo
Lounge poolside in this sunny-day skirt covered in vibrant stripes with a drapey side tie.
Old Navy Matching Printed Sarong Scarf for Women
Match back to your mini! Check out our matching styles for the rest of the fam, sold separately.
Eicolorte Beach Sarong
This Eicolorte swimwear cover-up is made of 100% polyester material, makes it super soft and breathable, comfortable for women to wear.
Good American Sparkle Long Sarong
Have all eyes on you in this Sparkle Long Sarong. Perfect for slipping on over your bikini at the beach or pool, and is cut perfectly to smooth and define your waist.
Beach Riot Tia Short
The Tia short is our casual lightweight cotton short for a laid back beachy look. Pair with the matching Alexa Top to make it a set.
Cupshe Dallas White Round Trim Cover Up
Show off your curves in the Dallas White Round Trim Cover Up.
Old Navy High-Waisted Woven Wrap-Front Sarong Swim Skirt for Women
Elasticized high-rise waistband, with knotted tie fastening on side.