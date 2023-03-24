Planning for your next beach trip? You'll need a good cover-up!

We found beach dresses, sarongs and more that make a great staple for any beach look.

Scroll on to shop our picks from stores like Amazon and Nordstrom.

Cover-ups

Gigi C Marie Cover Up
Revolve

Gigi C Marie Cover Up

Price: $110   From: Revolve

Aerie Pool-To-Party Cover Up
Aerie

Aerie Pool-To-Party Cover Up

Price: $54.95   From: Aerie

Marcus Adler Cold-Shoulder Cover-Up
Marcus Adler

Marcus Adler Cold-Shoulder Cover-Up

Sale: $34.99 48% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $68
Shoulder-baring cover-up in a minimalist style.

Tiare Hawaii Hoku Palm Print Jumpsuit Swim Cover-Up
Tiare Hawaii

Tiare Hawaii Hoku Palm Print Jumpsuit Swim Cover-Up

Price: $97.50 25% SavingsBloomingdale's

Original: $130
The Hoku Jumpsuit features a shoulder-baring neckline and high split legs made for motion.

Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Ekouaer

Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Price: $27.49   From: Amazon

Made of soft and breathable material, keeps you cool on hot days.

Trina Turk India Garden Cover-Up Tunic
Trina Turk

Trina Turk India Garden Cover-Up Tunic

Price: $152   From: Nordstrom

Vibrant tropical blooms enliven this drapey swim cover-up trimmed with swingy tassels.

Terez Short Sleeve Button Down in Amalfi Patchwork
Terez

Terez Short Sleeve Button Down in Amalfi Patchwork

Price: $172   From: Terez

Editor's Picks

Cupshe Cutout Belted Cover-Up Kimono
Cupshe

Cupshe Cutout Belted Cover-Up Kimono

Price: $27.99   From: Cupshe

Elevate your beach look with this chic and modern cutout belted cover-up kimono, adding the perfect touch of glamour to your next seaside adventure.

Beach Riot Holly Dress
Beach Riot

Beach Riot Holly Dress

Price: $148   From: Beach Riot

The Holly Dress is an pen knit crochet fabric cover-up with a slit on both sides and an open back detail. Undergarments not included.

Roxy Goldy Soul Tank Cover-Up Dress
Roxy

Roxy Goldy Soul Tank Cover-Up Dress

Price: $45   From: Zappos

Take sandals in hand and stroll the sandy shore in this beach Roxy Goldy Soul Tank Cover-Up Dress!

Dresses

SKIMS Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Dress
SKIMS

SKIMS Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Dress

Price: $88   From: SKIMS

This SKIMS number is perfect for taking your beach look to lunch along the water.

OLIVIA JAMES THE LABEL Women's Dawn Duster Gather Cover-Up, White
Maisonette

OLIVIA JAMES THE LABEL Women's Dawn Duster Gather Cover-Up, White

Price: $165   From: Maisonette

Tiare Hawaii Brooklyn Maxi Dress
Tiare Hawaii

Tiare Hawaii Brooklyn Maxi Dress

Price: $88.50 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $118
Look radiant wearing the feminine and classy Tiare Hawaii Brooklyn Maxi Dress.

Tiare Hawaii Dahlia Maxi Dress
Tiare Hawaii

Tiare Hawaii Dahlia Maxi Dress

Price: $97.94 17% SavingsZappos

Original: $118
Get dressed for a never-ending party wearing the ultimate Tiare Hawaii Dahlia Maxi Dress.

MORE: Luggage, totes and bags at every price point for savvy travelers.

Bottoms and sarongs

PLUSH APPAREL Women's Plaid Sarong Skirt
Maisonette

PLUSH APPAREL Women's Plaid Sarong Skirt

Price: $88   From: Maisonette

SKIMS PVC Sarong Mini Skirt
SKIMS

SKIMS PVC Sarong Mini Skirt

Price: $68   From: SKIMS

This SKIMS sarong mini skirt features a front slit and knot details.

Aerie Maxi Sarong
Aerie

Aerie Maxi Sarong

Price: $22.46 25% SavingsAerie

Original: $29.95
SKIMS Swim Sarong Skirt
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Sarong Skirt

Price: $78   From: SKIMS

Go bold with this neon green SKIMS sarong. It's also available in classic colors, like almond, onyx and gunmetal.

NBD Circe Pant
Revolve

NBD Circe Pant

Price: $208   From: Revolve

Terez Pant in Stripe
Terez

Terez Pant in Stripe

Price: $198   From: Terez

Inspired by the picturesque stretch of colorful coastal towns, meet our most vibrant and versatile collection yet, Amalfi.

Aerie Mesh Ruffle Sarong
Aerie

Aerie Mesh Ruffle Sarong

Price: $18.71 25% SavingsAerie

Original: $24.95
Beach Riot Melanie Sarong
Beach Riot

Beach Riot Melanie Sarong

Price: $48   From: Beach Riot

The Melanie Sarong is a super lightweight sheer cover-up that can be worn multiple ways.

Trina Turk Waltz Cover-Up Pareo
Trina Turk

Trina Turk Waltz Cover-Up Pareo

Price: $122   From: Nordstrom

Lounge poolside in this sunny-day skirt covered in vibrant stripes with a drapey side tie.

Old Navy Matching Printed Sarong Scarf for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Matching Printed Sarong Scarf for Women

Price: $22.99   From: Old Navy

Match back to your mini! Check out our matching styles for the rest of the fam, sold separately.

Eicolorte Beach Sarong
Eicolorte

Eicolorte Beach Sarong

Price: $14.99   From: Amazon

This Eicolorte swimwear cover-up is made of 100% polyester material, makes it super soft and breathable, comfortable for women to wear.

Good American Sparkle Long Sarong
Good American

Good American Sparkle Long Sarong

Price: $75   From: Good American

Have all eyes on you in this Sparkle Long Sarong. Perfect for slipping on over your bikini at the beach or pool, and is cut perfectly to smooth and define your waist.

Beach Riot Tia Short
Beach Riot

Beach Riot Tia Short

Price: $88   From: Beach Riot

The Tia short is our casual lightweight cotton short for a laid back beachy look. Pair with the matching Alexa Top to make it a set.

Cupshe Dallas White Round Trim Cover Up
Cupshe

Cupshe Dallas White Round Trim Cover Up

Price: $17.99   From: Cupshe

Show off your curves in the Dallas White Round Trim Cover Up.

Old Navy High-Waisted Woven Wrap-Front Sarong Swim Skirt for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy High-Waisted Woven Wrap-Front Sarong Swim Skirt for Women

Price: $24.99   From: Old Navy

Elasticized high-rise waistband, with knotted tie fastening on side.