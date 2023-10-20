Looking for a birthday gift? You've come to the right place.

While jewelry always makes for a great gift, adding a personal touch can make it that much more special. If you or someone you know has a November birthday on the horizon, consider citrine jewelry for something both thoughtful and timeless.

We're rounding up birthstone jewelry picks, from elegant necklaces to standout earrings, rings and more.

Continue below to shop.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

October

30% off Aurate Birthstone Baguette Necklace $112

$160 Aurate Shop Now

Nordstrom Zoë Chicco Diamond & Opal Cluster Ring $525 Nordstrom Shop Now

4% off Maison Miru Wish and Hope Opal Nap Earrings $105

$110 Maison Miru Shop Now

November

Quince Mini Triple Stone Gemma Studs $49.90 Quince Shop Now

50% off Saks OFF 5TH Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Yellow Gold & Citrine Drop Earrings $364.50

$729 Saks OFF 5TH Shop Now

Amazon Louisa Secret Birthstone Bracelet $39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Kendra Scott Elaina Adjustable Chain Bracelet in Citrine $55 Kendra Scott Shop Now

30% off Aurate Birthstone Bracelet $154

$220 Aurate Shop Now

gorjana 14k Gold Birthstone Necklace, Citrine $215 gorjana Shop Now

Etsy Unique Citrine November Gemstone Necklace by MinimalistJewelShop $27.86 to $36.40 Etsy Shop Now

30% off Etsy Citrine Birthstone Ring by Caitlyn Minimalist $24.50

$35 Etsy Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Birth Month Stacking Ring by Emilie Shapiro $58 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Brilliant Earth Luxe Ballad Citrine Ring, 18K Yellow Gold $950 Brilliant Earth Shop Now

Nordstrom Bony Levy 14K Gold Citrine Statement Ring $398 Nordstrom Shop Now

December

Blue Nile Octagon Sky Blue Topaz Eternity Band In Sterling Silver $290 Blue Nile Shop Now

gorjana Power Birthstone Coin Necklace $70 gorjana Shop Now

Kendra Scott Davie 18k Gold Vermeil Band Ring in Turquoise $100 Kendra Scott Shop Now

January

30% off Aurate Birthstone Necklace $196

$280 Aurate Shop Now

30% off Etsy Garnet Heart Drop Studs by Caitlyn Minimalist $18.55

$26.50 Etsy Shop Now

Etsy Garnet Hydro Ring by MaresiaJewelry $38 Etsy Shop Now

February

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace $13.95 Amazon Shop Now

68% off Macy's Amethyst (4-3/8 ct. t.w.) & White Topaz (1-1/6 ct. t.w.) Drop Earrings in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver $80

$250 Macy's Shop Now

60% off Macy's Amethyst (3-1/5 ct. t.w.) Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold $580

$1450 Macy's Shop Now

March

70% off Etsy Raw Aquamarine Ring by Vivasil $26.70

$89 Etsy Shop Now

30% off Aurate Toi et Moi Gemstone Classic Earring $350

$500 Aurate Shop Now

Blue Nile Aquamarine Stud Earrings In 14k White Gold (7mm) $490 Blue Nile Shop Now

April

Etsy Herkimer diamond earrings by SojournWell $35 to $75 Etsy Shop Now

30% off Etsy Birthstone Huggie Hoops by Caitlyn Minimalist $20.30

$29 Etsy Shop Now

Etsy Personalized April Birthstone Necklace by PhaedoraJDesigns $20 to $26 Etsy Shop Now

May

Brilliant Earth 14K Yellow Gold Floral Lattice Diamond And Lab Emerald Hoop Earrings $790 Brilliant Earth Shop Now

Revolve Bracha Esmeralda Lariat Necklace $40 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Jennifer Behr Alice Stud Earrings $150 Revolve Shop Now

June

Aureum Maeve Necklace $350 Aureum Shop Now

gorjana Newport Birthstone Bracelet $170 gorjana Shop Now

Nordstrom Missoma Molten Baroque Freshwater Pearl Twisted Stacking Ring $127 Nordstrom Shop Now

July

gorjana Classic Birthstone Studs $310 gorjana Shop Now

Nordstrom kate spade new york my love birthstone heart pendant necklace $58 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Crislu Tennis Bracelet $230 Nordstrom Shop Now

August

gorjana 14k Gold Birthstone Necklace $215 gorjana Shop Now

Nordstrom Swarovski Millenia Square Crystal Drop Earrings $125 Nordstrom Shop Now

28% off Nordstrom Ettika Pear Drop Earring $32

$45 Nordstrom Shop Now

September

70% off Saks OFF 5TH Effy 14K Yellow Gold & Natural Sapphire Huggie Earrings $592.50

$1975 Saks OFF 5TH Shop Now

50% off Saks OFF 5TH Sonatina Sterling Silver & Treated Created Sapphire Tennis Bracelet $130

$260 Saks OFF 5TH Shop Now