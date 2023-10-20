Looking for a birthday gift? You've come to the right place.
While jewelry always makes for a great gift, adding a personal touch can make it that much more special. If you or someone you know has a November birthday on the horizon, consider citrine jewelry for something both thoughtful and timeless.
We're rounding up birthstone jewelry picks, from elegant necklaces to standout earrings, rings and more.
Continue below to shop.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
October
November
Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Yellow Gold & Citrine Drop Earrings
- $364.50
- $729
- Saks OFF 5TH
,
December
January
February
Amethyst (4-3/8 ct. t.w.) & White Topaz (1-1/6 ct. t.w.) Drop Earrings in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
- $80
- $250
- Macy's
March
April
May
14K Yellow Gold Floral Lattice Diamond And Lab Emerald Hoop Earrings
- $790
- Brilliant Earth
June
July
August
September
Effy 14K Yellow Gold & Natural Sapphire Huggie Earrings
- $592.50
- $1975
- Saks OFF 5TH
Sonatina Sterling Silver & Treated Created Sapphire Tennis Bracelet
- $130
- $260
- Saks OFF 5TH