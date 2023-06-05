Pride Month 2023 is here in full colorful swing.
If you are looking for ways to support the LGBTQ+ community this month and beyond, there are several brands you should know and shop.
In addition to brands owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community, a handful of big box retailers are choosing to give back by donating proceeds from sales to charitable causes.
"Good Morning America" has rounded up some picks and brands you need to know from clothing, home, beauty and more.
Scroll on to check them out.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Beauty
Freck beauty
Freck Beauty Freck The Original Freckle
Price: $20 • From: Freck Beauty
Peace Out Skincare
Peace Out Skincare will donate $5 from every box of Acne Dots sold this month to the Trevor Project.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots
Price: $19 • From: Peace Out
MILES
For the month of June, 10% of net sales from MILES will benefit GLSEN.
Malin + Goetz
Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer
Price: $52 • From: Malin + Goetz
Beekman
In celebration of Pride month, 100% of the proceeds from this Beekman skin care set will go towards the Ali Forney Center.
Bloom with Pride 6-Piece Set
Price: $59 • From: Beekman
JVN
JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream
Price: $26 • From: Sephora
Home
Boy Smells
Gardener Scented Candle
Price: $38 • From: Boy Smell
Yankee Candle
After launching a partnership with Rainbow Railroad last year, Yankee Candle will again show its support by making a contribution to the organization this year.
Yankee Candle 3-Wick Candle
Price: $24.38 • From: Amazon
Clothing
TomboyX
Adjustable Compression Crop Top
Price: $42 • From: TomBoyX
YITTY
YITTY has announced that it is continuing its partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center this Pride month with an exclusive collaboration for 2023.
Headliner Shaping High Waist Legging
Price: $84.95 • From: Yitty
Pride Cropped Tee
Price: $49.95 • From: YITTY
Accessories
Baggallini
Baggallini recently unveiled its first Pride Collection and donation to GLAAD. The brand states, "Baggallini is proud to support [GLAAD's] mission to ensure fair, accurate, and inclusive representation and envision a world with 100% LGBTQ acceptance."
Take Two RFID Bryant Crossbody
Price: $60 • From: Baggallini
Bombas
As always, Bombas will be donating one pair of socks to those facing homelessness for every pair of socks purchased from its colorful Pride collection.
Petco
Petco will be donating 10% of all sales to the Trevor Project for Pride month.