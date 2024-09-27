Build-A-Bear has released a "Bluey" collection based on the cartoon dog sensation, and most pieces sold out online in less than a day.
The sold-out options -- still available in-store at many locations -- include Bluey herself, her little sister Bingo and talking versions of each character.
There are some options left to browse online, though, including the Happy Hugs Teddy with his adorable "Bluey" ringer tee and Pawlette, a precious Bunny wearing the "Bluey" crew on her onesie.
Customers can also sign up to receive an email notification when Build-A-Bear restocks the ultra-popular "Bluey" characters and the sold-out accessories that can be purchased separately.
Keep reading to shop in-stock options.
