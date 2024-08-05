AirTags and tiles are a great way to keep track of your purse, luggage, keys and even your kids' backpacks -- something especially helpful as we head into the new school year.
Some tags and tiles work with Apple or Android products only, while others have a broader range of device compatibility. Some may come with replaceable batteries while others do not.
So which one is right for your needs?
To find out more, "GMA" spoke to Wirecutter senior editor Caitlin McGarry, who has tested luggage trackers for the outlet to find out which work best and for what purposes.
Shop the top picks below!
Tile Mate (2022) - 1 Pack - Black - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator
Tiles work with Android or Apple products, plus they come in multiple configurations to best suit your needs.
- $17.99
- $24.88
- Walmart
Tile Mate Essentials 4-Pack (2 Mate, 1 Slim, 1 Stickers)- Bluetooth Tracker & Item Locators for Keys, Wallets, Remotes & More
Buy this Tile bundle to cover your bases with two Mates, one slim and one sticker.
- $79.88
- Amazon
Apple AirTag - 1 Pack
Apple has a large network, so opt for the AirTag if you're concerned with losing belongings outside of the home.
- $23.99
- $29
- Walmart
Apple - AirTag (4-Pack) - Silver
Save when you buy multiple AirTags with Best Buy's current sale on this handy four-pack.
- $75.99
- $99
- Best Buy