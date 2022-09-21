Caliray's SO Blown Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer is back in stock.

With more than 4 million views on TikTok, the hashtag #CalirayPrimer previously sent users flocking to Sephora, where the product sold out at lightning speed.

The lightweight, ultra-blurring primer infused with collagen peptides is said to moisturize and nourish skin with each use.

Now, Sephora has finally restocked the primer -- but it might not last long, given its popularity. Scroll on to shop while you can!

Caliray SO Blown Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer

