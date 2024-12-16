Whether you're packing for a ski trip or for someplace warm to escape the winter chill, now's the time to stock up on discounted luggage at CALPAK.
Right now, shop up to 60% off at CALPAK, including deals on luggage, backpacks and travel accessories. If you're looking for a gift for the travel enthusiast, be sure to check out CALPAK's shipping deadlines: today is the last day to use standard ground shipping to have your item arrive before the holidays.
Some of the steepest discounts include 60% off the highly-rated Kaya 15-inch laptop backpack featuring a padded laptop sleeve, a luggage trolley sleeve for easy travel, multiple interior pockets and available in a wide array of colors.
The 4.9-star Luka Belt Bag is 40% off in select colors. You can also wear it as a crossbody and use it to store your essentials while on the go.
Don't miss these deals and more below!
