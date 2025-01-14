Fans of Joanna Gaines' signature aesthetic are in for a treat: Magnolia's 2025 spring line is out now!
Spread across home decor, furniture, bedding and useful tools for the kitchen, the collection is ripe with warm wood and brass details, floral imagery (and lifelike faux florals!) and the classic farmhouse feel Gaines is known for cultivating.
The Hayes wall sconces, for example, are constructed from rich mango wood and iron, perfectly curved at the edges that add texture and depth to your wall display.
For an eye-catching conversation piece that's also functional, the shiny, antique-inspired brass apple box is an ideal find that lets you store pushpins, paperclips or other small items that tends to get strewn out and unruly.
Beyond decor, the collection offers furniture like the Elise Cabinet, as well. It's glass doors and multiple shelves offer tons of storage for books, tchotchkes and other accoutrement, and its sturdy iron body means it can become an heirloom piece that lives in your home for decades.
Keep scrolling to shop these pieces and more from Magnolia's brand new spring launch!
