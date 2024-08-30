College football season is upon us! And if you're a fan, you'll want to be ready for watch parties at home or long days at the stadium this fall.
"GMA" recruited fitness expert Jess Sims to select several of her favorites for game day including a handy clear tote bag, cool vintage-inspired wearables and fun tabletop games that will help you infuse any gathering with team spirit.
No matter who you're cheering on this year, keep reading to shop.
Clear tote bag
Clear bags are a common must-have when attending large events now, so Aggies fans can show their support and stay organized when they nab this branded tote that's perfectly sized for stashing their wallet, keys, phone and other necessities when heading to the game.
Collegiate tumbler
Stay hydrated while showing off your team spirit with a tumbler that has a leak resistant flip lid and more than 100 team options available while keeping your drink cool for up to 24 hours.
Vintage team gear
Look stylish while supporting your favorites teams like Texas A&M or Notre Dame with the help of Mitchell & Ness' high-quality, vintage-inspired sportswear.
Men's White Notre Dame Fighting Irish Arched Retro Lined Full-Zip Windbreaker Jacket
- $135
- Mitchell & Ness
Tabletop stackers block game
Whether you're killing time at a tailgate party or preparing to watch the big game at home, get in on the competitive fun with this classic stacking game painted in your favorite team's colors.
NCAA College Tabletop Stackers Block Game by Wild Sports - Perfect Gift for College Football Fan, Dorm Game, Rec Room, Tailgate
- $19.51
- Amazon
Ring toss game
For more gaming variety, try this ring toss game featuring the team logo of your choice that could spark some friendly competition before the game.