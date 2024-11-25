While holiday shopping for gifts this year, make sure to treat yourself, too, like with Credo Beauty's Make It Merrier beauty gift set that comes free with any purchase of $125 or more.
Worth $153, the complimentary gift contains 14 bestsellers and other luxury products for your to try out in both sample and full sizes. For example, you'll receive a Rituel de Fille Mini Creature of Light illuminator that gives an otherworldly glow wherever you swipe it on, then you can treat yourself to an at-home spa day with a scrub, mask and more all from clean beauty brand Ceremonia.
And Follain's full size hand cream is great for stashing in your purse to ward off winter chafing, while the ROZ Mini MILK hair serum can smooth flyaways in an instant.
To receive these beauty treats and more, simply have $125 worth of products from across Credo Beauty's website in your cart, and they'll automatically tack on your free gift. This offer ends on Nov. 26 at 11:59 pm PST, so make sure to jump on this deal now!
To help you start selecting products, we've highlighted some of their bestsellers and gift sets below. -- keep scrolling to shop.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Bestselling products from Credo Beauty
Soft Sorcery Weightless Serum Concealer
This lightweight, long-wearing concealer is new and promises to brighten dark circles while offering medium, buildable coverage, and it's only available at Credo Beauty.
- $29
- Credo Beauty
All Eyes And Lips Gift Set ($190 value)
Packaged to be universally flattering and ideal for gifting the beauty enthusiast in your life this holiday, this gift set is worth $190 but will only set you back $45.
- $45
- Credo Beauty
True Timeout Vetiver Root + Calming Botanicals Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
From Credo Beauty's skincare line that launched earlier this year comes this fantastic, fragrance-free cleanser that effectively removes dirt, makeup and more while providing calming benefits to the skin thanks to botanicals and vetiver root.
- $44
- Credo Beauty
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
Add length, volume and curl to your lashes without unsightly clumps when you invest in Ilia's Limitless Lash mascara.
- $28
- Ilia
Sana Jardin Discovery Set
Perfume lovers will relish the chance to mix, match and layer these delectable scents from Sana Jardin's Discovery Set.
- $45
- Credo Beauty
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
Formulated for all skin types, this body oil contains ingredients that give your skin a more firm, toned look while soaking in quickly for a non-greasy glow.
- $52
- Credo Beauty
Indie Lee Co Q10 Toner
Get balanced, refreshed and clarified skin with this popular toner you can spritz on throughout the day to wake up your face.
- $38
- Credo Beauty
Three Ships Mega Watt Eyes: Brightening Kit
Pamper yourself with a night in and this brightening kit meant to de-stress the delicate skin where we tend to show exhaustion first.
- $25
- Credo Beauty