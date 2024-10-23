Crocs for pets are officially here!
Crocs is celebrating Croc Day on Oct. 23 with a brand new style designed just for your furry friend.
The brand worked with BARK, the dog subscription service, to create a protective yet adorable design.
"Inspired by the special bond between fans and their furry friends, the all-new Pet Crocs are comfy and breathable EVA foam booties made for stylish walks all year round -- not to mention best-in-shoe fashion," Crocs said in a press release.
Along with Pet Crocs, the brand has launched a limited edition style of its Classic Lined Clog so you can match with your furry friend.
The styles come in two colors, green and pink, and feature a marbled glow-in-the-dark pattern.
Humans can also accessorize their look with new dog charms including a Golden Retriever, Chihuahua and more.
Scroll down to grab a pair for you and your furry friend.
