Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on brands we love.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Love and Fit, LIVELY and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off Love and Fit Love and Fit: Leggings Love and Fit’s supportive body shaping leggings feature a silicone gripper waistband that prevents your leggings from slipping down, while the supportive, compressive fabric firmly shapes and smooths your figure. The non-see-through, fast drying and moisture wicking fabric keeps you cool during your workouts. The deep pockets are a great addition and hold your phone, keys and any other items securely during workouts or daily activity. Choose from 21-inch or 28-inch in a variety of colors. Available in sizes XS-3XL. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three. $36 - $39.50

50% off LIVELY LIVELY: Bras & Undies LIVELY created “leisurée” - blending the best elements of lingerie and athleisure so you can look good and feel good. Say hello to LIVELY’s “no bra” bras! These bras are so comfy, you’ll fall asleep in them. The signature LIVELY features include J-hooks for racerback, breathable power mesh, front adjusting straps for easy fixes and fabric as soft and comfy as your favorite sweatpants. The wirefree bras come in all the styles you love like strapless and push-up minus things you don’t love - like poking, digging and slippage. This assortment also includes body-hugging undies in your favorite cuts such as high waist and boyshort. They’re soft and have a move-with-you fit. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. $6 - $27.50

50% off INNBEAUTY PROJECT INNBEAUTY PROJECT: Lipcare & Skincare INNBEAUTY PROJECT tastes the world through their skin, which is why they believe in effective, affordable skincare that’s clean, vegan and proudly cruelty-free. Every formula is made with clinically proven ingredients to deliver the highest level of efficacy. The Lip Oil is made with a plant-derived plumping complex that works immediately and over time. The large applicator is designed to mimic your fingertip for ultimate comfort and the texture feels like an oil/gloss hybrid. Choose from a variety of flavors. Skincare options include Power Up, which is a face mist, clarifying toner and makeup setting spray in one. The Pimple Paste is an overnight drying paste that fades the look of spots and blemishes. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99. $8.50 - $21

66% to 67% off Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Jewelry Sterling Forever's exquisite new collections combine classic silhouettes with unique textures and modern pearls. Indulge in jewelry inspired by your favorite celebrities. This large assortment is curated to satisfy every occasion. Styles include croissant drop earrings, textured tube hoops, pearl drop earrings, layered necklaces and pearl charm or chain necklaces. Mix and match across earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50. $10 - $30

50% off TRUFF TRUFF: Condiment Sets Made in America, TRUFF is the luxury condiment brand known for its truffle-infused twists on pantry staples like hot sauce, pasta sauce and truffle oil that challenge the culinary status quo and elevate every dining occasion. This assortment includes TRUFF’s newest addition: Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce. Using ripe red chili peppers infused with white truffle oil and agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico, it is then sprinkled with coriander, resulting in a brighter but equally decadent sensation. Choose from 2-pack and 3-pack sets, which include Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce, Signature Hot Sauce, Pasta Sauce, Truffle Oil and more. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $4.99 for one set or $9.99 for two sets. $18 - $37.50

50% off Giant Hoodies Giant Hoodies: Giant Blanket Cozy up in this super soft, cuddly blanket. The premium dreamy soft luxury fabric is like a permanent hug from the fluffiest cloud. Measuring a whopping 8 feet by 8 feet, it's the perfect square, so you don't have to do that awkward blanket shuffle to find the top. You can wrap yourself up in silky softness from any angle. Not too heavy, not too hot — and no more nights with your feet left hanging in the cold — this blanket has got you covered, literally. Choose from three colors. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.99. $37.50

37% to 40% off Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Super Tumbler and Crossbody Bottle Bags Conveniently stay hydrated with Brew Buddy's super tumbler that features double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks at optimal temperature longer. The innovative design and leak-proof lid make this a great companion for on the go. To carry drinks hands-free, pair any tumbler with the Crossbody Holder Sling Bag, a lightweight and unique crossbody sling bag that fits most 40-ounce tumblers. Made with neoprene and a durable zipper closure to hold cash, keys, cards and more. This assortment also offers the forever favorite Crossbody Water Bottle Holder to carry bottles hands-free. $15 - $28

70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlet sets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. $27 - $60

34% off NAELI NAELI: Natural Skin Care Transform your skin. NAELI creates affordably-luxurious skin care with a focus on transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability. Cleanse, exfoliate, treat, tan protect and moisturize with this extensive assortment of skin care bundles. All products are made in the USA, vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic and all-natural. $34.50 - $54

