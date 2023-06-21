Just because it's summer doesn't mean you should shy away from a buying great jacket.

Denim jackets in particular are a great option for cooler summer nights. Plus, you can continue wearing them every season: layer with a light sweater in the fall and with wool in the winter. Or, wear an all-denim look with a button-down shirt in spring.

We're currently eyeing the Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket on Amazon. The jacket is under $40 and available in various washes and colors, from dark blue to white, olive green and even a bold cherry red. The jacket features two button flap closure pockets and two side entry pockets, as well as a classic, straight fit for comfort.

Plus, the Riders by Lee denim jacket has 4.6 out of 5 stars and nearly 26,000 reviews -- so we're certain you'll love it.

Amazon

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket

Price: $38.99   From: Amazon

