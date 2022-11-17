Tory Johnson is bringing the biggest Deals and Steals holiday gift guide ever!

You can score big savings on all of your favorite apparel and accessories brands like 30A, Daniela Swaebe Jewelry and more.

Deals start as low as $4.50 and are up to 84% off.

Check it all out below!

Apparel & Accessories

30A 30A: Apparel GMA Deal : $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $32 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now 30A's line of super-soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each T-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date, they have recycled more than 5 million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry GMA Deal : $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% Savings Original: $15 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets -- including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces -- presented on a card with an inspirational message add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

Jambu & Co. Jambu & Co.: Boots GMA Deal : $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $109 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Incorporate style and comfort with Jambu & Co. The All-Terra Traction outsoles offer a stable grip for all floor surfaces and your feet will feel lightweight and relaxed all day long with memory foam insoles. Choose from several styles. Shipping is $4.99.

Softies Softies: Hooded Robes & Nightgowns GMA Deal : $49 to $59 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep cozy with Softies. The ultra-plush hooded robe features beautiful texture and detail, plus a pull-up hood and attached belt. The Cloud Nightgown is soft and lightweight. Sizes are available from XS to 2X/3X, depending on the style. Free shipping!

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Herringbone Weekender GMA Deal : $37 Free Shipping • 61% Savings Original: $95 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pack everything for your next trip with Lulu Dharma's Herringbone Weekender. This spacious bag includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry over the shoulder or with the handles. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces GMA Deal : $37 to $52 Free Shipping • 50% to 69% Savings Original: $75 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!

skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel GMA Deal : $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $34 to $140 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now These closet staple pieces are soft, seamless and fitted to shape, flatter and frame the body. Great for layering or wearing alone, these basics stretch, but don't stretch out. Choose from a large variety of tops and bottoms. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% Savings Original: $38 to $530 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from more than 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. Shipping is $5.

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

T-Bô: Boxers T-Bô: Boxers, Briefs & Loungewear GMA Deal : $9 to $60 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $120 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Upgrade or replace old undies. T-Bô provides the everyday go-to undies. This collection also includes cozy loungewear such as lounge pants, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Shipping is $4.99.

Hang Accessories Hang Accessories: Packing Cubes, Charging Pads, Pillowcases & Accessories GMA Deal : $13 to $36 • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $72 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Hang Accessories' chic and functional lifestyle products in coordinating fun prints that can be used while traveling, working from home or enhancing your self-care routine. Making packing easier with packing cubes or keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free with satin pillowcases. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.

Heather Ford Designs Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $58 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $116 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs' bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite for holidays. Or mix and match to create your own with the assortment of single bracelets. Shipping is $3.50.

ROGUE INDUSTRIES ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets GMA Deal : $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.

Therafit Shoe Therafit Shoe: Footwear GMA Deal : $50 to $85 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Whether you're working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Free shipping!

Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your personal items safe while you're on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.

Feelgoodz Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep warm this winter with these cozy accessories. Choose from a variety of caps, mittens, gloves and scarves, which are woven on traditional looms with premium materials, and carefully selected dyes and yarns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets, Earrings & Anklets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $34 • 50% to 56% Savings Original: $24 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Express what matters to you the most. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island by local artisans and comes with an Essence Card, packaged in Luca + Danni's signature gift box. Choose from a variety of options, ranging from hearts and flowers to snow globes and holiday trees. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.

Gabriel + Simone Gabriel + Simone: Readers, Blue Light Readers, Sun Readers & Accessories GMA Deal : $4.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This large assortment includes readers, sun readers and blue light-blocking readers, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25.

Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses GMA Deal : $14 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Slippers, Robes & Self-Care GMA Deal : $18 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. Other options include silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $5.99.

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2023 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including "Go away I'm gaming," "I may be wrong but I doubt it" and "If my dog doesn't like you, I don't like you." Shipping is $4.99 or free with five pairs.

MERGE4 Socks MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $112 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2022 Shop Now Give your feet a light "hug" all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no-show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

