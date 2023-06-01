"Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share a product she claimed has "saved her" during her second pregnancy: a maternity belt.
"I am just really uncomfortable," Murgatroyd said. "My belly is large and I really need some extra support."
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, backaches are one of the most common pregnancy problems, especially in the later months.
Maternity bands like the one Murgatroyd is loving right now -- the Evolway Maternity Belt -- are a great way to alleviate lower back pressure and reduce round ligament pain.
Scroll on to shop the product.
