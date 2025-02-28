Festival season is approaching and we're eager to plan our outfits.
Music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach may be about music, but they're also undeniably about fashion.
Festival-goers will want to be both stylish and comfortable, so it's important to plan your outfit early and find pieces that work well in your spring and summer wardrobes.
This week, Good American dropped The Festival Shop, a collection it describes as "high-glam grit meets festival shine."
There are Western-inspired designs like studded denim jeans, fringe belts and faux-leather chaps, ideal for Stagecoach-goers and also those attending Beyoncé's 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour.
Straight jeans with cutouts and diamond details, rhinestone shorts and swimsuits, which can be styled together for a day in the sun at Coachella, are also available.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.