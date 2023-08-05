Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for $20 and under.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as YUMMIE, BANDI and more.
The deals start at just $2.75 and are up to 56% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
YUMMIE: Apparel
GMA Deal: $10 to $20 • 50% to 56% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $46 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/05/2023
YUMMIE believes you can be confident and comfortable all at once. Focusing on everyday shapewear, YUMMIE clothing hugs -- they don't squeeze like traditional shapewear. Choose from a variety of styles across shaping tanks, bralettes, bodysuits, shaping briefs, high waist thigh shapers and leggings. Sizes range from S-2X/3X. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.
BANDI: Pocketed Belts, Wraps & Sun Wraps
GMA Deal: $14 to $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $35 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/05/2023
BANDI is known as the "modern day fanny pack." This stylish, pocketed belt is great for holding small essentials on-the-go. Made in America, the sleek design holds items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. This also features a comfortable, adjustable fit and sleek, low-profile buckle. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50%. Buckle-free Pocketed Wraps are also available, which feature four separate pockets to carry essentials. Shipping is $4.95.
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/05/2023
Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical, time-saving and separate your toes, ensuring your pedicure doesn't get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, Pedi Couture's toe separator sandals are an ideal solution for pedicures and yoga. These sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A high density foam foot sole supports your arches and helps absorb shock, while Pedi Couture's patented cushioned four post design separates your toes comfortably and evenly. Limit four per order. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
GOGO: Reusable Shopping Bags
GMA Deal: $6.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/05/2023
GOGO's exterior water-resistant fabrics are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, which makes them committed to doing their part in sustainable fashion. These reusable shopping bags pack down into a flat, pocket-sized square for easy storage when not in use. Each bag can hold up to 30 pounds. Choose from 15 vibrant patterns. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four.
UpCircle Beauty: Skin Care & Accessories
GMA Deal: $2.75 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5.50 to $30 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/05/2023
UpCircle Beauty creates quality skin care products made from upcycled ingredients. Choose from a variety of options for the face, hair and body. The Face Serum with Coffee + Rosehip Oil is a nourishing, hydrating and firming face serum with naturally-occurring caffeine and vitamin C. It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidant-rich coffee and rosehip oils, which may help to fade dark spots and scars while brightening the complexion. The Eye Cream with Cucumber + Coffee helps to brighten, refresh and renew the delicate skin around eyes. The hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps the skin, while the coffee helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
KNORK FLATWARE: Tableware
GMA Deal: $4 to $20 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $9 to $40 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/05/2023
Skip the single-use plastic tableware with eco-friendly alternatives. KNORK FLATWARE's ECO line features fully compostable (and reusable!) utensils that can withstand use in the dishwasher, yet break down in an industrial compost facility in less than two years. The Eco Party Bundle includes just about everything you need for an outdoor party: party cup, plate, fork and spoon. The plate has a notch that perfectly fits the fork so you don't have to worry about finding a place to store it. The cup sits in the center of the plate for easy carrying. Other options include stem cups and flatware sets. Shipping is $4.95.
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
mella: Lid Latch (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $11.99 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $15.99 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/13/2023
Make it easy to transport your favorite dishes with one simple strap. Lid Latch is a reusable, universal lid securing strap for crockpots, casserole dishes, pots, pans, and more. Designed to help take food to-go in a safe and secure manner and can be used with most pots, pans, slow cookers, dutch ovens, and casserole dishes. Made with flexible, non-slip, food-grade silicone, and multiple loops to give all desired levels of snugness.
Swimlids: UPF Bucket Hat
GMA Deal: $17.97 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $29.95 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/06/2023
Protect your skin while enjoying the outdoors. Swimlids UPF 50+ sun bucket hats offer style and functionality, so you can easily throw it in your beach bag and go! With quick-drying fabric and a unique brim design, this hat is made to stay on during most active water play and is great for kayaking, gardening, windy beach days, cruises, swimming, water aerobics and more!
Bunnies & Bows: Flour Sack Tea Towels
GMA Deal: $9 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $14 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/13/2023
Add a touch of charm and spirit to your kitchen. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are silk-screened in Texas and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind or as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party. Plus, they double as decor to celebrate.
isABelt: No Bulk Belt and Fashion Solutions
GMA Deal: $5.16 to $18.81 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $7.95 to $28.95 Valid: 08/05/2023 to 08/13/2023
Say goodbye to bulky belts. isABelt is designed to eliminate belt bulk, back gap and pant slippage. isABelt lays completely flat and is virtually invisible under clothing. It shrinks and grows with you as you experience different stages in life, from weight loss to pregnancy to changing fashion trends like high-rise and low-rise jeans. StrapSecures are a comfortable solution to secure your bra straps or tank top straps in place. This assortment also offers pant leg anchors, fashion tape and a smartphone wallet.
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.