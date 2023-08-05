Skip the single-use plastic tableware with eco-friendly alternatives. KNORK FLATWARE's ECO line features fully compostable (and reusable!) utensils that can withstand use in the dishwasher, yet break down in an industrial compost facility in less than two years. The Eco Party Bundle includes just about everything you need for an outdoor party: party cup, plate, fork and spoon. The plate has a notch that perfectly fits the fork so you don't have to worry about finding a place to store it. The cup sits in the center of the plate for easy carrying. Other options include stem cups and flatware sets. Shipping is $4.95.