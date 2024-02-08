Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals $20 and under. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Rhonda Shear, HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co. and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 66% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% to 62% off Rhonda Shear Rhonda Shear: Bras & Briefs Built for comfort, affordability and versatility, Rhonda Shear's goal is to help women embrace the skin they're in by creating flattering silhouettes for all body types and by using the latest technology and fabrications available. Best-known for its "Ahh Bra," which has sold 50 million units worldwide, it offers light support, four-way stretch comfort, and no wires, hooks or tags. It has a wide smooth back and ribbed band under the bust for support. Instead of traditional bra sizing, they make it easy to find your perfect fit. Just shop your top: Whatever your size is in a fitted blouse is your size here. Choose from a variety of styles and colors among more than six bras. Shaping briefs available, too. Sizes range from XS-5X. Shipping is $2.95 or free over $50. $8.50 - $11

50% off HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co. HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co.: Candles Created by the "king of home fragrance" Harry Slatkin, HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co. brings you luxury home fragrances using the finest essential oils from around the world to deliver a true-to-life fragrance experience. Each 18-ounce four-wick candle is created by master perfumers using essential oils from all over the world, delivering a premium, room-filling fragrance experience for up to 55 hours using 100% cotton, lead-free wicks for a clean burn down to the last drop of wax. Fragrances include Mandarin Pink Grapefruit, Spun Vanilla Sugar, Birthday Cake, Enchanted Peony, Jasmine & White Peach, Sea Salt Lavender and more. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $3.50. $15

50% off Geometry Geometry: Tea Towels Geometry towels are not-so-ordinary tea towels. With brilliant, beautiful designs, the towels are a fun and functional way to freshen up any kitchen. The waffle-weave construction provides superior cleaning and drying without scratching. Geometry towels are made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. One pound of Geometry's recycled fabric saves six gallons of water compared to non-recycled fabric during the spinning and dyeing process. The towels are also super absorbent, absorbing seven times their weight in liquid. Choose from more than 20 beautiful designs. Limit six per order. Shipping is $2.99. $8.50

50% off Ryan & Rose Ryan & Rose: Handles & Holders Balancing beauty with functionality, Ryan & Rose offers high-end products that solve problems and simplify your life. The Cutie Handle is a universal water bottle carrier, strap and holder. This handy accessory is great for people of all ages who are always on the go and need a convenient way to carry your water bottle. With its stretchable design, it can fit most 8-ounce to 40-ounce bottles. The Cutie Holder is a universal cup holder that securely holds phones, bottles, keys and more! It can be easily attached to strollers, bikes, faucets, wheelchairs, high chairs and more. Shipping is $1.99 or free with three. $7.50 - $10

50% to 64% off Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Roller Kits Protect yourself against identity theft. Guard Your ID Rollers provide a quick, eco-friendly, and secure way to protect your personal information with a single swipe. Simply roll the stamp over the text you want to mask and feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are also fast, portable, quiet and mess-free. These are ideal for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. EnerGel Pens, Notebooks and Multi-Purpose Scissors are also available. Free shipping! $19 to $20 + Free Shipping

62% to 66% off Discover Night Discover Night: Satin Pillowcases & Scrunchies Discover Night's innovative and sustainable beauty products are both functional and luxurious. The Satin Washable Pillowcase provides a friction-free/non-absorbent surface that delivers endless beauty benefits from preventing bed head to breakouts to sleep lines. This is lightweight and more durable than other popular satin pillowcases. Available in Standard/Queen and King. Satin Pillowcase and Scrunchie Gift Set or Silk Hair Scrunchies are also available, which glide across your hair while keeping your style locked in place. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $29. $15 - $20

50% off UnbuckleMe UnbuckleMe: Car Seat Buckle Release Tool Invented by a grandma with arthritis, UnbuckleMe prevents thumb pain and broken nails from unbuckling a child's car seat. This slides easily around the buckle and uses leverage to reduce the force needed by more than 50%. The soft, grippy surface provides comfort and stability. UnbuckleMe is compatible with all push-button child car seat buckles and does not attach to the car seat, which is for safety. Singles and sets available in a variety of colorways. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $20. $7.50 - $12.50

50% off hydraAromatherapy hydraAromatherapy: Bath & Body Care Transform your ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether you're looking for a boost of energy to tackle the day's to-do list or to wind down from the day's stresses, hydraAromatherapy's American-made products use pure essential oils in unique ways to elevate the everyday. The ShowerBurst tablet releases an enchanting scent with every use for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Just unwrap, place in the sachet, let water activate the tablet and hang in the shower for an instant mood boost. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99. $3.50 - $15

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren that can be taken anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear-piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a potential predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. No apps, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed. This battery-operated model is featured in the 40 Boxes exclusive green! $20

50% to 51% off The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters Light up with the USB Lighter Company's eco-conscious lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Each lighter is great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. This assortment features two new styles from the fan favorite, the Motli LT and The Flex. $10 - $17

25% to 33% off TidyUps TidyUps: Dusting Gloves Make cleaning a breeze. TidyUps gloves are designed with a gentle microfiber cloth for a mark-free cleaning experience on diverse surfaces. Simply slide them on for an easy and comfortable cleaning session with your hands. Dusting gloves are paired with glass cleaning mitts for the ultimate Sunday cleaning bundle. $15 - $20

