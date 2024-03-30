Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals $20 & under.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Madd Capp, hydraAromatherapy, and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

50% off Madd Capp Madd Capp: Puzzles Madd Capp puts a twist on classic games and jigsaw puzzles with cool themes and unique shapes. Their original designs have stunning, lifelike images. Each puzzle comes with an educational Madd Capp Fun Facts booklet. On one side is a fold-out puzzle image to hang as a poster or use as a reference. The flipside is full of cool information. Options are available for adults and kids. Puzzles include trees, birds and flowers and pieces range from 100 to 1,000. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $30. Shipping to AK and HI is $19.99. $8.50 - $13.50

50% off hydraAromatherapy hydraAromatherapy: Bath & Body Care Transform your ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience with a Shower Burst. Whether you're looking for a boost of energy to tackle the day's to-do list or to wind down from the day's stresses, hydraAromatherapy's American-made products use pure essential oils in unique ways to elevate the everyday. The Shower Burst tablet releases an enchanting scent with every use for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Just unwrap, place in the sachet, let water activate the tablet and hang in the shower for an instant mood boost. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99. $3.50 - $15

51% off Fodeez Reusable Adhesive Frames Fodeez Reusable Adhesive Frames: Frame Sets No magnets or tape needed! Fodeez’ Reusable Adhesive Frames are great for those wanting to show off family photos and keep everything organized, all while keeping our walls and fridges clean and stylish. Fodeez Frames come with an adhesive backing that allows them to stick to surfaces without leaving residue, making them easy to move and update with new displays or messages as often as needed. Reusable hundreds of times, they will not damage the surfaces. There are different frames for different surfaces: Smooth surfaces such as stainless steel and glass and surfaces such as walls that need a stronger adhesive. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three sets. $17

50% off BANDI BANDI: Pocketed Belts & Sun Wraps Made in America, BANDI is the modern day fanny pack. This pocketed belt is designed for holding small essentials like phone, keys, slim wallet, and small medical devices. Features include a low-profile buckle and adjustable no-bounce fit. There is a secure divided pocket that separates your belongings. The Sun Wraps are also available, which protect the delicate skin of your neck and chest. They also have a rating of 50% UPF and feature a dual print, so you get two looks in one. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $60. $14 - $17.50

66% to 76% off Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Jewelry Elevate your everyday style with this exquisite collection of jewelry staples. Designed to be affordable without compromising quality, Sterling Forever’s everyday jewelry staples are crafted to withstand the test of time, ensuring you stay effortlessly stylish without breaking the bank. Mix and match across a wide variety of options including hoop earrings, CZ studs, threader hoops, chain necklaces, layered necklaces, bolo bracelets and more. Shipping is $3.99 or free with four. $10 - $20

50% to 52% off molly&you molly&you: Baking Mixes Satisfy your sweet tooth. Made in America, molly&you’s Microwave Brownie, Cake, and Muffin Singles are scrumptious little desserts, made in 90 seconds by just adding water and microwaving. Gluten-free cookie and brownie cup options are also available. Beer Bread Mix and Party Dip Mix provide a quick and easy way to make a delicious dip for your next gathering. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three. $9 - $20

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

42% off Hadley Wren Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf Stylishly protect from insects. Whether you're at the beach, ballpark, or out having family fun, the lightweight, and versatile Insect Shield Scarf is ideal for spring and summer outdoor activities. Soft and oversized for a stylish look, designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap, or around your neck. The built in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes, and won’t leave that bug spray smell on your clothes. $20

40% off TidyUps TidyUps: Microfiber Towel Roll (50 Count) Say goodbye to disposable paper towels and clean with non-abrasive, reusable microfiber towels instead. This roll of 50 towels can be used for spills, smudges and mess and can effectively dust surfaces. Conveniently packaged in a roll, similar to traditional paper towels for ease of use. Designed to be used with water or cleaning supplies. $18

73% off Soul Journey Jewelry Soul Journey Jewelry: Beaded Bracelet Elevate your mood with a standout piece. This statement making bracelet is an ideal blend of energy and craftsmanship featuring genuine gemstones and a unique freshwater pearl. Handcrafted in California in a slip-on elastic style in three different size options. $20

30% off tooktake tooktake: Dose Tracking Stickers Easily keep track of medication and supplements. tooktake is a vitamin/medication tracking system designed with busy, active people in mind. tooktake labels work on any type of medication or supplement, not just pills.These labels include options from daily to hourly to monthly reminders so you can easily keep up. Great for parents, college students, teens, travelers, caregivers and pet owners. $10.50 - $14

50% off LIPSMART LIPSMART: Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment Nourish your lips with LIPSMART. This lip balm is formulated to deliver intense hydration that provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds, for smoother, tighter, fuller-looking lips. It works to replenish lips with the ingredients they need to heal from within to help eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines, and deflation immediately. $16

Plus, save on Digital Deals from women-run businesses!

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $23.50

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $69 + Free Shipping

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more and may be used to create mocktails, too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $14

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $30

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $144.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool &Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals and comes in a pack of three. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover Combo offers two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49. $10 - $13.50

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Totes is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and it even wraps around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

