Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals $20 and under.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Nifty Home Products, FANCY SPRINKLES, Patchology and more.
The deals start at just $1.50 and are up to 61% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Nifty Home Products: Kitchen Tools
GMA Deal: $9 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $40 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/21/2022
Nifty Home Products has been bringing quality kitchen products with innovative designs that solve practical solutions to every kitchen for over 30 years. The first product that Nifty designed and sold was the Turkey Lifter, which makes it possible to move your prepared poultry or meat from the pan to the plate or cutting board without any mess or frustration. Pair it with the 3 Tier Oven Rack and your oven is set for Thanksgiving and the holidays. The Expandable Cooling Rack is like having three different cooling racks in one. A wire, chrome-plated cooling rack extends from 14 inches wide up to 35 inches and glides easily back again for convenient storage. You can use this as an expandable cooling rack or as three separate racks. Other options include baking sheets and rolling trays. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $35.
FANCY SPRINKLES: Sprinkle Sets
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/21/2022 per set
FANCY SPRINKLES is an edible arts company that creates innovative edible products so you can make any moment fancy! Easy Candy is a new take on traditional candy melts that you use to coat or drizzle on treats. What sets Easy Candy apart is its innovative packaging. You don't need to heat the chips in a separate bowl and risk the chocolate seizing. Simply heat the microwave-safe piping bag to melt the chips inside. Then cut the tip of the bag and decorate by pouring, drizzling or dipping. Use straight from its bag to drizzle, dip, or design anything edible. You can save the leftovers for another use. Allow the package to re-harden and store airtight in a cool, dry place for next time. There are three sets to choose from: OG, Halloween or Christmas. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two sets.
Patchology: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $1.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $3 to $28 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/21/2022
Whether it’s a five minute fix or a 50-minute indulgence, Patchology meets your needs. Patchology focuses on three aspects of skincare: fun and easy-to-use products, an amazing experience and results. This assortment includes The Good Fight, acne mini-masks; All The Feels MoodMask Trio sheet mask set; Roll Model, a roll-on eye serum; and the Sunday Funday Kit, a set to help pamper you from head to toe. Limit three per order. Shipping is $3.95.
SHOLDIT: Convertible Infinity Scarf
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/21/2022
Go hands-free with SHOLDIT’s trendy, chunky scarf collection. This multi-functional infinity scarf has a pocket that allows you to carry valuables such as your phone, wallet, passport, keys and more. Wear it multiple ways, including four different ways as a neck wrap, and then fold it into a clutch purse when not in use. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.
Bunnies and Bows: Personalized Flour Sack Tea Towels
GMA Deal: $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/21/2022
Add some personalization to your kitchen with these Flour Sack Tea Towels from Bunnies and Bows. Made in America, choose from over 15 designs and personalize with a name of your choice. These towels are machine washable and feature vibrant colors. Each towel measures 28-by-28 inches. Shipping is $4.99 or free with five towels.
Wax & Wit: Candles
GMA Deal: $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/21/2022
Relax with these 100% soy wax candles. Wax & Wit’s unique candles are hand poured with care in America. Each candle burns clean and lasts more than 50 hours. This assortment includes the fall and holiday collections. Options include Crisp Leaves, Mom’s Banana Bread, Hot Cinnamon Rolls, Sugar Cookie and Candy Cane. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $48.
Bella Vita: Handcrafted Jewelry
GMA Deal: $12 to $17 • 51% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $35 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/30/2022
Elevate everyday accessories with design-focused and vintage-inspired jewelry. Bella Vita Jewelry charm bracelets are hand beaded in Nepal and then brought to Little Rock, Arkansas, where the charms are handcrafted and assembled to bracelets. The hand-stamped mantra necklace acts as a daily reminder to live your truth. The bright and cheery flower-power styles add a bit of playfulness and color to any look.
KeySocks: No-Show Socks
GMA Deal: $6 to $15.60 • 40% to 60% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $39 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/30/2022
Get the comfort of a sock but the look of a no-show. Keysocks are the very first no-show knee-high socks that don't slip like traditional "footies" or liners. Keysocks will complete your no-sock look without the endless tugging and readjusting, the inevitable blisters and the constant annoyance. Singles and three-packs available in high and low styles as well as three-packs for babies and toddlers.
Created By: Patterned Accessories
GMA Deal: $14 to $16 • 57% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $38 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/30/2022
Add a pop of pattern with chic accessories from Created By, a team of emerging female artists who create original artwork which is turned into beautiful accessories that you'll love to wear and give. Wear, frame, hang or tie the 100% Cotton bandana scarf -- each one is a piece of original art created to send good vibes out into the world. The hair/wrist wrap can be used in just as many ways and is dual sided with bold coordinating prints. The handcrafted earrings are super lightweight and full of personality.
Seriously Shea: Username & Password Logbook
GMA Deal: $12.99 • 27% SavingsOriginal: $18 Valid: 10/21/2022 to 10/23/2022
Keep track of your login credentials in one convenient location with this handy logbook. The stylish design is made to look like a regular notebook for safekeeping. Small enough to easily store in your laptop bag, briefcase and backpack with 65 recycled paper pages and more than 250 spaces to write in various login details. Durable hardback design with elastic band closure.