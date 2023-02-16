Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals beauty bonanza continues!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as NEST New York, StriVectin, LANO and more.
The deals start at just $6.75 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
NEST New York: Home Fragrance
GMA Deal: $9 to $39 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $78 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
NEST New York transforms the everyday through fragrances that transport, inspire and captivate the senses. The candles and diffusers are made with quality fragrance oils and completely fill a room with exquisite scent. Fragrances include Apricot Tea, Lemongrass and Ginger, Linen, Driftwood & Chamomile, Grapefruit and Bamboo. Depending on the fragrance, options include the Classic Candle, which has 50-60 hours of burn time, 3-Wick Candle, Reed Diffuser, which releases scent evenly into the air for 90 days with the eight all-natural rattan reed sticks, liquid soap and room spray. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $100.
StriVectin: Skin care
GMA Deal: $19.50 to $69.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $39 to $139 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
Whatever your age, no matter your skin type, whatever your concern -- from lines and wrinkles, to lack of firmness, to uneven skin tone and texture, and everything in between -- StriVectin has skin care products that deliver clinically proven results. Made in America, this assortment includes the TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, which is the No. 1 selling cream exclusively for the neck and décolleté in the U.S. It helps improve skin elasticity and provides visible lift, while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines and sagging. More than a body moisturizer, the Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream is a transforming treatment packed with potent peptides, plus lifting and brightening agents to visibly tighten and even skin tone. Limit three per product. Free shipping!
LANO: Lip, Hand & Skin Care
GMA Deal: $6.75 to $9 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13.50 to $18 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
Treat your lips to luxurious care. All LANO products contain the signature hero ingredient, lanolin, to treat and cure dry lips and skin. Lanolin is a deeply moisturizing oil naturally occurring in sheep's wool, humanely (and cruelty-free) sourced by Australian sheep farmers. It is the secret to skin hydration because it is the only ingredient found in nature that mimics human skin lipids. This assortment includes LANO's cult-classic 101 Ointment, which contains the brand's only ultra-medical grade lanolin. Other options include Lip & Cheek Tint, Everywhere Multi-Cream and Rose Hand Cream Intense. Shipping is $3.99.
MALIN+GOETZ: Face & Body Care
GMA Deal: $11 to $41 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $82 + Free Shipping Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
Founded in New York City in 2004, MALIN+GOETZ features multi-benefit and easy-to-use skin care that is expertly designed to fit into all the ways we live from morning to night. The products are cruelty-free and designed for all genders, skin tones and skin types, even the most sensitive. The Advanced Renewal Moisturizer is a lightweight serum-moisturizer hybrid that offers three benefits in one bottle: hydration, firming and smoothing. It strengthens skin to help prevent and address age concerns and the multi-benefit formula is designed with ingredients like apple stem cells that plump and improve firmness and hydration to target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The Detox Face Mask is designed to work smarter and faster. In just five minutes, the formula purifies, brightens and hydrates skin. The innovative oxygenating molecules are instantly activated to lift dirt, debris and excess oil from skin to immediately improve the appearance of pore size and skin tone. Free shipping!
STATIC NAILS: Reusable Pop-On Manicures
GMA Deal: $10 to $12 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $24 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
Achieve a perfect, non-damaging and professional looking manicure in seconds for a fraction of the salon cost. STATIC NAILS’ Reusable Pop-On Manicures can be removed and reapplied up to six times or worn up to 18 days straight. These apply in seconds, are durable, long-lasting, natural-looking and even won an Allure Best Of Beauty award for best artificial nail. The best part: avoid damaging your natural nails. The nails come laid out by size so you can easily find your match. There are 24 nails in each kit in 12 sizes that fit average, petite and larger-sized nail beds. Shipping is $5.95 or free with five sets.
FEKKAI: Hair care
GMA Deal: $12 to $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $36 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
FEKKAI provides clean, vegan hair care that delivers salon professional results. Made in America, this hair care is formulated by legendary stylist Frederic Fekkai. If you love volume, FEKKAI’s Full Blown Volume collection is for you. The Full Blown Volume collection doubles the volume for up to eight hours with shampoo, conditioner and Dry Texturizing Spray, which gives hair a boost in seconds. Looking for frizz-free hair? The Brilliant Gloss collection is the way to go. This collection is the ultimate frizz fighter and adds 4x the shine with shampoo, conditioner, serum and Multi-Tasker Perfecting Creme. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $30.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Barefoot Scientist: Foot Care
GMA Deal: $9.80 to $11.20 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $16 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/26/2023
Barefoot Scientist offers scientifically advanced foot care for happier, healthier feet. Fan favorites include the Reboot Exfoliation Foot Peel which helps rejuvenate rough, tired feet. This assortment also includes their Smooth Things Over Foot File and the Barrier4 Blister Prevention Spray. The spray has a fast drying formula that creates a durable, invisible barrier that blocks friction on skin where shoes rub back and forth.
Cozy Earth: Plush Lounge Sock Trios
GMA Deal: $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $48 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/26/2023
Treat yourself to ultra softness from Cozy Earth. These premium lounge socks are made with breathable and moisture wicking fabric that feels degrees cooler than cotton. This set includes three pairs of Plush Lounge Socks in coordinating neutral colors, making them perfect for any occasion.
PonyFlo: Baseball Hat Sets
GMA Deal: $23 to $29 • 44% to 48% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $52 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/26/2023
Help keep hair off of your neck during any activity with Ponyflo. The unique tangle-free and struggle-free opening allows you to comfortably wear the hat with a high ponytail or bun. The Active Collection is lightweight, breathable and includes a built-in mesh fabric sweatband to wick moisture. This collection also provides UV protection and is designed with perforated side panels for maximum breathability.
VAHDAM India: Tea Sets & Accessories
GMA Deal: $5.99 to $39.99 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11.99 to $79.99 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/19/2023
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India’s tea blends are beautifully packaged, ready for gifting. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. The tin caddy sets of loose leaf teas offer a variety of flavors from Sweet Cinnamon Spice Masala Chai and Hibiscus Rush Black Tea to Ginger Masala Chai and Maharani Spice Oolong Tea. This assortment also offers a bagged green tea set along with a tea pot infuser, loose leaf infuser and insulated mug.
Daniela Swaebe: Fashion Jewels
GMA Deal: $19 to $32 • 61% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $98 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/19/2023
Discover luxurious jewelry without the high price tag. This assortment features a variety of dazzling earrings, from sparkly hoops with inside out design so that you can see the shine from every angle to stand out studs. Build your best ear stack for any look.
Urban Muu Muu: Loungewear
GMA Deal: $71.50 to $79.20 • 44% to 45% SavingsOriginal: $130 to $144 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/19/2023
Lounge in ultra cozy softness. Urban Muu Muu loungewear is made with super soft Supima cotton, so you can be sure the pieces will bring you ever lasting comfort. Designed so you can wear at home and beyond. Choose from three different styles in rich neutral colors. Free shipping!
Emilie Heathe: Nail & Hand Care
GMA Deal: $14 to $29 • 50% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $58 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
Emilie Heathe’s highly-curated colors and formulations are designed to inspire creativity within beauty. These vibrant nail polishes are vegan, clean, non-toxic, 10-free and high-performance. They feature a long-wearing, fast-drying and high-shine finish, and are formulated with nourishing and nail-strengthening botanicals. This assortment also includes hand creams, which feature a quickly-absorbing formula that is 86% water-based. The formula's sunflower seed oil, aloe extract, shea butter and more all leave your hands feeling luscious and soft but never sticky or oily. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $45.
Cloth In A Box: Beauty Accessories
GMA Deal: $6 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $30 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
Cloth In A Box believes self-care should be simple, effective and fun. Their products remove makeup, cleanse, massage and exfoliate in one simple step while also giving you that refreshed, just-from-the-spa feeling. All Cloth In A Box products are reusable and environmentally friendly. Choose from five options, which include Face It Luxe, made of luxuriously thick and soft materials to melt away heavy makeup, dirt and oils, as well as the Snooze It, which is a unique dual-purpose pillowcase featuring two sides: a satin side for smooth, silky hair and radiant skin, and a soft, heart-shaped absorbent flannel side for when you want to go to sleep with wet or treated hair and not wake up to a drenched pillow. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25.
SAINT JANE: Clean Beauty Collection
GMA Deal: $14 to $45 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $90 Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
SAINT JANE is a luxuriously clean beauty collection powered by potent flowers, known for centuries to calm stressful skin issues. The brand’s thoughtful, science-backed formulas are award-winning because of their powerfully efficacious results. Saint Jane’s healing mission is inspired by the actual St. Jane de Chantal, who lived in 1500 France and dedicated her life to women in need. Choose from seven options, which include Vitamin C Glow Drops, a powerful resurfacer packed with clean actives to transform dull complexions and leave skin balanced and visibly smoother, Hydrating Petal Cream for dry skin, fine lines and wrinkles, and Superflower Detox Serum, a multivitamin detox serum to purify pores and shield from toxins. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
BRITE Brands: Teeth Whitening
GMA Deal: $18 to $95 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $190 + Free Shipping Valid: 02/16/2023 to 02/16/2023
Get a brighter, whiter smile with BRITE Brand’s proprietary sensitivity-free formula, which was designed by a dentist for his bride. The Advanced Teeth Whitening Kits promise whiter teeth after 10 minutes for 10 days. The proprietary formula is made with a desensitizing agent - that means no sensitivity or discomfort with their dentist-designed and enamel-safe professional grade at-home teeth whitening kits. The kits feature three brush-on whitening pens, one desensitizing gel and a wireless LED mouthpiece to accelerate the whitening process and unlock your most dazzling smile. StayBRITE Wipes provide a convenient everyday whitening experience you can hold in the palm of your hand. Free shipping!