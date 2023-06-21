It's part one of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals Beauty & Skin Care Bonanza!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as DERMAFLASH, SiO Beauty and more.
The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 66% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
DERMAFLASH: Dermaplaning Devices
GMA Deal: $34.50 to $99.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $69 to $199 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/21/2023 to 06/21/2023
DERMAFLASH delivers spa-quality dermaplaning treatments in the privacy of your own home -- a hands-free way to keep your skin ultra-clear. Now you can easily remove peach fuzz and flaky skin on hard-to-reach areas around your eyes, brows, nose and upper lip with the DERMAFLASH MINI. It maneuvers effortlessly, painlessly removing the tiniest hairs in the tightest spots and features a built-in, antimicrobial roller ball to refresh tired, puffy eyes instantly. The LUXE+ removes the top layer of dead skin, peach fuzz and debris, allowing skin care to absorb easier and makeup to glide on flawlessly. The LUXE+ set includes PREFLASH Essential Skip Prep and four microfine edges. Additional replacement edges are also available. Free shipping!
SiO Beauty: Skincare Patches & Tools
GMA Deal: $15 to $57.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $115 Valid: 06/21/2023 to 06/21/2023
Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. The patches work overnight in just eight hours and can be used for pre-event prep or touch up anytime throughout the day. Options are available for the face and body so you can take care of all the spots. Also available are SiO Beauty's Cryo skin care products, which are packed with skin-soothing, hydrating ingredients like Camellia japonica flower, green tea and collagen peptides. Shipping is $1.
butter LONDON: Nail Care & Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $4.50 to $50 • 50% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $9 to $150 Valid: 06/21/2023 to 06/21/2023
butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients, with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. They combine buttery-rich textures with clean, efficacious and cruelty-free formulas to deliver trusted, joyful rituals and Feel Good Beauty. This large assortment includes singles and sets across nail care and cosmetics, including LumiMATTE Blurring Skin Tint, eyeshadow palettes, Soft Matte Lip Creme, Patent Shine Nail Lacquer and the new Soho Show Lengthening Tube Mascara. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $29.99.
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 06/21/2023 to 06/21/2023
Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical, time-saving and separate your toes, ensuring your pedicure doesn't get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, Pedi Couture's toe separator sandals are an ideal solution for pedicures and yoga. These sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A high density foam foot sole supports your arches and helps absorb shock, while Pedi Couture's patented cushioned four post design separates your toes comfortably and evenly. Limit two pairs per order. Shipping is $3.95.
TRUHAIR by Chelsea Scott: Hair Care
GMA Deal: $6 to $29 • 50% to 59% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $72 Valid: 06/21/2023 to 06/21/2023
Instantly cover root grow-out on any hair color, including grays, brunette grow-out and blonde grow-out with TRUHAIR. Its innovative brush-on technology allows for easy application. Free of parabens and sulfates, the Color & Lift Root Cover Powder also helps make hair appear fuller and thicker, while keeping hair and scalp looking and feeling healthy. The Revive & Style Temporary Color Mousse intensifies and enhances natural color, and restores and revitalizes colored and highlighted hair. This assortment also includes hair options for treatment, styling and accessories. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50.
VITA LIBERATA: Self Tanner
GMA Deal: $3.50 to $22 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $7 to $44 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/21/2023 to 06/21/2023
Indulge in a luxurious, skin-loving glow with VITA LIBERATA. The natural ingredients and professional-grade formulas provide a sophisticated self-tan that never looks fake. The Body Blur is the ultimate wash-off body makeup for instantly glowing skin. Achieve instant color that can be washed off any time -- it's makeup for your body. The hydrating, skin-perfecting formula smooths skin tone and reflects light for a radiant glow and a red-carpet-ready skin finish. The Fabulous Gradual Tanning Lotion is un-tinted for minimum risk of transfer and ultra-hydrating -- it applies like a body moisturizer and develops gradually into a sun-kissed tan. Other options include Tanning Anti-Age Face Serum, Tanning Mist, Body Tanning Brush and Mitts. Limit three units per order. Free shipping!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Nuovaluce Beauty: Skincare Tools
GMA Deal: $29 to $189 • 39% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $399 Valid: 06/21/2023 to 06/25/2023
Get a facial treatment at home. Nuovaluce microcurrent technology delivers controlled energy three layers deep into the skin to help reactivate natural collagen production. The mini device is conveniently sized for travel to treat skin wherever you go. While the microcurrent treatment works to firm and tone skin, the red-light treatment options on the larger devices target skin tissue to reduce wrinkles. Both devices have five intensity levels to customize sessions. This assortment also includes conductive gels to enhance the effectiveness of the device and a flexible silicone bag for easy transport.
BackEmbrace: Posture Corrector
GMA Deal: $47.99 to $57.99 + Free Shipping • 17% to 20% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 to $69.99 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/21/2023 to 07/02/2023
Improve posture with BackEmbrace's original posture corrector that seamlessly contours to your body while alleviating tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders. By gently retracting your shoulders into proper alignment, BackEmbrace works to improve your posture while you sit, stand, walk or do just about anything. Made in America with a unique split-strap system that provides varying levels of support where you need it the most. Wear comfortably under or stylishly over your clothes. Free shipping!
Softies: Dream Loungewear
GMA Deal: $49 to $54 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $99 to $109 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/21/2023 to 07/02/2023
Experience luxurious softness and versatility. Dream lounge styles from Softies are classic and flattering, crafted from soft fabric that hugs your body like a dream. Lounge at home or take on the town with sophisticated elegance. Both the kimono cardigan and tank dress are offered in three easy-to-style neutrals. Free shipping!
CANVAS Style: Star Jewelry
GMA Deal: $9 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $30 Valid: 06/21/2023 to 07/02/2023
Layer up and shine bright like the star you are! For the modern woman seeking effortless style, CANVAS offers beautiful on-trend styles and updated classics that take you from weekday to weekend. This assortment features star accented styles you can mix and match for a cool, stacked look or wear alone for a toned-down classic approach.
Plus, check out these 13 Digital Deals:
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.