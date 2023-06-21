Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.