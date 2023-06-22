It's part two of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals Beauty & Skin Care Bonanza!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, Perricone MD and more.
The deals start at just $5.50 and are up to 50% off.
Benefit Cosmetics: Brows & Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $12 to $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $35 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/22/2023
Magically transform brows with easy-to use, instant, fast-filling and shaping brow products from world-famous Benefit Cosmetics. Gimme Brow+ tinted eyebrow gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin & hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. Goof Proof eyebrow pencil features a custom, non-sharpen "goof-proof" tip, soft color and a glide-on formula for easy and fast brow filling. Precisely, My Brow is an ultra-fine eyebrow pencil that draws incredibly natural looking hair-like strokes that last 12 budge-proof hours. This assortment also includes Benefit's award-winning, iconic bronzer, Hoola. This silky-soft powder bronzer instantly warms up your complexion and gives a classic matte finish. Other options include mascaras, eyeliners and primer. Shipping is $5 or free with two.
Completely Bare: Hair Removal Solutions
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $6.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $13 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/22/2023
Made in America, Completely Bare brings you multi-benefit, cruelty-free and vegan hair removal solutions designed to simplify your wellness routine. Their innovative formulas are highly effective and infused with botanicals to help care for your skin whether or not you choose to remove any or all of your unwanted hair. The bare more ouch LESS Strip-Less Hard Wax kit shrink wraps around your hair follicles -- no strips are needed. The ctrl+hair+DEL Hair Removal Cream not only painlessly banishes unwanted hair, but also moisturizes and soothes. The easy-to-use targeted pen applicator makes hair removal quick and mistake proof. Other options include No Heat Wax Strips, Foaming Hair Removal Spray and Deodorant & Hair Inhibitor. Shipping is $4.99.
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $6 to $34.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $69 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/22/2023
Laura Geller Beauty features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so women of all ages can get gorgeous without the guesswork. This assortment includes Laura Geller Beauty’s hand-crafted Baked Collection, which features intense pigments whipped into a decadent cream, then baked on terracotta tiles into a powder to ripen color vibrancy. It is a feast for eyes, cheeks, lips and face in vibrant, weightless color with all-day wear. Spackle Under Makeup Primer infuses good-for-you ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera and extracts of white tea into a lightweight formula that creates the perfect canvas so that makeup looks freshly applied for hours. This large assortment includes options for the lips, eyes and face, as well as makeup brushes. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.
Perricone MD: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $99 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $198 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/22/2023
Perricone MD's #1 best-selling neck treatment is back! The Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D Neck promotes the most visible signs of a youthful-looking neck and the appearance of a firm, sculpted jawline. This multi-tasking powerhouse helps improve the appearance and feel of skin by sculpting, firming and tightening, while contouring the look of the jawline and neck areas. This targets and improves the appearance of lines, wrinkles, uneven texture, sagging and crepiness, while smoothing skin and improving the feel of skin's elasticity. High Potency and Vitamin C Ester collections are also available. Free shipping!
GO SMILE: Teeth Whitening Systems
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $97 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $194 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/22/2023
Achieve a healthier, cleaner, whiter smile with no sensitivity. GO SMILE's line of teeth-whitening products are safe, easy to use and highly effective. Its patented blue light technology accelerates teeth whitening and kills bacteria. This assortment includes the BLU Light Beauty Set, which comes with the GO SMILE BLU 360° hands-free toothbrush in Electric Pink plus the GO SMILE Skin Care Kit. The kit includes six different brushes and tools targeted to cleanse the skin and stimulate the larger surface areas of your face, and the LED blue light pairs with Sonic Power to soothe, penetrate, cleanse and enhance your skin when used with your favorite skin care routine. The Glow on the Go Teeth Whitening Device includes both the whitening pen and device to refill the pen. The Sparkle & Shine Kit includes a teeth-whitening pen and stain erasers, for an instant fresh, polished, clean feeling. Options for kids are also available, including the Baby BLU, which provides interactive fun for a better brushing experience. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
VOLOOM: Hair Volumizing Iron
GMA Deal: $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $140 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/22/2023
Forget teasing and forget sticky sprays. The VOLOOM Hair Volumizing Iron creates beautiful volume that lasts for days in almost any hair type. The VOLOOM 2.0 is the latest update to the volumizing iron -- the plates have been retooled and refined with 50% more volumizing platforms. This means that it will be even easier to use, with more subtle texture — just volume for days. VOLOOM takes just minutes to use and gives you natural, bouncy healthy volume that lasts -- no teasing or heavy styling products needed. That means you can go days longer between shampoos. Choose from 3/4-inch or 1-inch irons. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Relevant: Plant-Based Skin Care
GMA Deal: $14 to $44 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $88 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 07/02/2023
Benefit from plant-based ingredients at efficacious levels. Relevant formulates vegan skin care with powerful actives and superfruits in the most productive amounts to fully harness their strengths and results. Overhaul your routine with cleansers, serums, a toner and mask. The Discovery Kit gives you a taste of it all.
Gleow: Self-Tanning Drops
GMA Deal: $19.99 • 39% SavingsOriginal: $32.95 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/25/2023
Achieve a natural-looking tan. Whether you desire a subtle glow or a deeper bronze, Gleow self-tanning drops can be customized to suit your desired intensity. Formulated with a water-based formula to provide a lightweight and easily blendable texture without orange hues. The included Hyaluronic Acid Serum is formulated to provide deep hydration and rejuvenation to the skin.
Clean & Pure: Lip Balms and Mask
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $27 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $17.99 to $38.99 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/25/2023
Soothe and protect lips with Clean & Pure, Australia's top-selling lip balm. Made with real manuka honey straight from beehives on the Gold Coast of Australia, the balm is conveniently sized for pocket or purse to take anywhere and apply a quick lip treatment as needed. This assortment features a variety of flavors in four and eight piece sets, plus a soothing, non-sticky all natural intensive-care lip mask and a cloud headband to hold your hair back in style, especially when applying skin care and makeup.
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 33% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $26.95 to $29.95 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/25/2023
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface.
Fresh Wave: Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.60 to $10.50 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $15 Valid: 06/22/2023 to 06/25/2023
Eliminate household odor with plant-based and pet-safe products. Fresh Wave products are designed to remove odor instead of simply masking smells like other air fresheners. This assortment includes a gel that continuously eliminates bad smells and packs for easy transpor-t, and a non-aerosol, biodegradable spray for all of your needs at home and beyond.
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.