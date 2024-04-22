Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to celebrate Earth Day.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as ROCKFLOWERPAPER, Zip Top, and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 67% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% to 56% off ROCKFLOWERPAPER ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Blu Bags & Blu Cloths Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Their bestselling Blu Bag holds up to 50 pounds and rolls up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. Blu Cloths are super absorbent, reusable, washable and will help you reduce your paper waste. Shipping is $4.99. $12 - $22

50% off Zip Top Zip Top: Silicone Containers Use Zip Top containers for food prep, cooking, lunches, leftovers, snacks on-the-go, travel, food storage, crafting and just about anything you can imagine. ZipTop containers effortlessly go from freezer to microwave to dining table to fridge in the same container. The plastic-free silicone containers stand up, stay open, and zip shut. Choose from three-piece and eight-piece sets. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.99. $20 - $60

50% off CLEAN PEOPLE CLEAN PEOPLE: Detergent Sheets & Dryer Balls CLEAN PEOPLE's mission is to make clean, sustainable choices easy. The eco-friendly laundry detergent strips are good for you and good for the environment, with completely plastic-free packaging and clean ingredients. The lightweight, waterless laundry sheets weigh over 95% less than traditional liquid detergent, which means less energy and emissions are required to transport and store. This septic-safe laundry detergent can be used with Top Loaders, Front Loaders, and HE (High Efficiency) machines. Options are available for 32 or 96 loads in Fragrance Free, Fresh & Clean, or Baby options. The 100% New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls naturally soften clothes and reduce static cling while replacing limited-use dryer sheets. They can be reused for more than 100 loads. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $7.50 - $16.50

50% off Moso Natural Moso Natural: Air Purifying Bags & Sprays Freshen the air without overbearing fragrance. Moso Natural Scent-Free Odor Eliminators are family and pet friendly and can be used anywhere in your home or car to eliminate odor without giving off a scent. The Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag works like a magnetic sponge to ionically attract particles out of the air and absorbs any pollutants such as pet odor, new paint smell, smoke, and mustiness. Filled with 100% Moso Bamboo Charcoal, these unscented odor eliminators last up to two years if you rejuvenate in the sun monthly. Options are available for large spaces, small spaces, cars, and shoes. The Moso Natural Spray uses probiotics to actively target and destroy odor-causing molecules. This is a fast, scent-free solution for discreetly eliminating odor in the bathroom, car, or anywhere on-the-go. Shipping is $4.95. $5.50 - $13

50% off The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft, these cloths make removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, and lipstick super easy. They're an eco-alternative to disposable wipes. This assortment includes a range of fun singles and sets. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50. $5 - $12.50

50% off Modern Sprout Modern Sprout: Grow Kits Modern Sprout helps solve the challenges of modern plant care with simple-to-use products and creative adaptations to space, light, and seasonal constraints. The One-For-One Tree Kit features carefully selected seed types that will thrive in most parts of the country. The container is 100% biodegradable and helps heal nutrient-depleted soil. The Tapered Tumblers are self-watering grow kits with a passive hydroponic system known as "wicking," which brings water and nutrients up to the plant's roots. The Glow & Grow Kit comes in a ceramic candle vessel that transforms into a planter after the flame has burned down and includes a complete kit to grow aloe, basil or daisies. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50. $6.50 - $20

50% off Sheets & Giggles Sheets & Giggles: Bedding & Mattresses Sheets & Giggles is known for silky-smooth eucalyptus lyocell sheets, which regulate body temperature year-round -- cooling in the summer and warm and cozy in the winter. Sustainably made so they're good for sleep and the planet. Options include sheet sets, pillowcases and throw blankets in a range of colors. The sheet sets are available in Full, Queen, King, and Cal-King. Also included in this assortment are the Eucalyptus Mattresses that are made from biodegradable natural latex. The mattress offers the perfect balance of back support, pressure relief, and durability. The mattresses are available in Full, Queen, King and Cal-King. Free shipping! $25 to $997.50 + Free Shipping

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine's body cleansing sprays are a "shower in a bottle" to remove sweat, dirt and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray, which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

28% off Pirani Pirani: Insulated Tumblers Drink sustainably everywhere you go with Pirani's vacuum-insulated, easy-to-carry tumblers. Help keep your drinks hot or cold while earning some good environmental juju. Approximately 500 billion single-use cups are wasted around the world each year and this reusable cup aids in combating that. Each tumbler comes equipped with a leak-resistant lid. $18.50 - $23.50

38% to 40% off MyCHELLE MyCHELLE: Skin Care Nurture your skin's health and radiance. MyCHELLE formulates products prioritizing where science meets nature to deliver innovative skin care solutions. Experience the transformative power of clean, conscious beauty backed by a commitment to sustainability and efficacy. Choose from cleansers, serums, and creams including the 3-in-1 Super Serum, a versatile product packed with hyaluronic acid, vegan squalane, SPF 30 broad spectrum protection, plus a sheer tint for a radiant complexion. $11 - $36

25% to 31% off Rainforest Bowls Rainforest Bowls: Handmade Kitchen & Garden Products Fill your home with renewable, all-natural materials. Rainforest Bowls creates unique home and kitchen products hand-made by master artisans. The coconut planters make for a beautiful home for your smaller plants and floral arrangements while coconut bowls add a touch of vacation bliss to your morning yogurt or afternoon snack. The teak bowls and plates will add a statement to your dinnerware lineup. $15 - $71

Plus, save on Digital Deals to celebrate Earth Month!

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE's bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60% to 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear's signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3-Pack or the 6-Pack of 6-ounce fillets. Limit 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

