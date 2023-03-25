Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA Life" Deals and Steals to celebrate spring.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mahogany, Del Sol and more.

The deals start at just $3 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Mahogany Mahogany: Sleepwear GMA Deal : $12 to $42.50 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $85 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Ring in spring in comfort, softness and durability with Mahogany. Made with 100% cotton fabrics, this collection of sleepwear features a relaxed fit with vibrant colors and patterns, including banana print, spring floral, margarita mama, and toucan. Choose from short and long pajama sets, pants, shorts, nightshirts and robes. Sizes range from S-3X. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

Del Sol Del Sol: Nail Polish, Toys & Shoes GMA Deal : $3 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $6 to $15 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, jelly shoes and toys, such as putty, flyers and mini Dino eggs, all of which are fun for Easter baskets. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.

Classy Chargers Classy Chargers: Charger/Cable Sets GMA Deal : $22 • 50% Savings Original: $44 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Avoid "charger confusion" among family and friends. Classy Chargers are personalized with your initial and a fun pattern. This set comes with a wall charger and 3-in-1 cable, which includes charging ends for Micro USB, Type C and Lightning (for iPhones.) The wall charger can be used with any USB device. “Mom”, “Dad” and “Class of 2023” options are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three sets.

By Lilla By Lilla: Bracelet/Hair Tie Sets GMA Deal : $14 to $26 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $52 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now No more boring elastic around your wrist. Upgrade to these hair ties that blend with your jewelry. By Lilla's bracelet-hair tie sets look like jewelry on the arm and they don't get caught in your hair when you want to put it up. They provide a secure grip and won’t crease your hair. Choose from a variety of colorways across singles and sets, including the new Easter and spring collections. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

Swig Life Swig Life: Drinkware GMA Deal : $16 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $32 to $40 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Stay hydrated everywhere you go. Featuring on-trend shapes and patterns that are fresh for Spring, this triple-insulated drinkware keeps drinks cold or hot longer. Double-walled stainless steel, vacuum-sealed and dishwasher-safe, each cup includes a lid and has a slip-free silicone base. Choose from a variety of patterns and styles including travel mugs, tumblers, wine cups and Flip + Sip bottles. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $99.

Glory Haus Glory Haus: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $8 to $36.75 • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $73.50 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Incorporate vibrant colors and fun patterns to your home decor for Easter and everyday with Glory Haus. All products are handmade by women transitioning out of difficult situations and are made with exceptional quality with inspirational messages. This large assortment includes pillows, canvas and wood decor. Shipping is $8.99 or free over $85.

Kansas City Steak Company Kansas City Steak Company: Meat Packages GMA Deal : $40 to $197.50 • 50% Savings Original: $80 to $395 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Kansas City Steak Company provides high quality, delicious steaks from Midwestern cattle. The steaks are wet aged for tenderness, flash frozen and shipped directly to your door for your convenience and enjoyment. The company believes great taste matters above all else and is the reason you buy a great cut of meat. Kansas City Steak Company ages its steaks up to 28 days so they’re at peak tenderness. Choose from 10 mouth-watering packages for any Easter or spring celebration, including Bacon Wrapped Top Sirloins, Carver Ham, Prime Rib, Filet Mignon, Ribeyes and more. Shipping is $9.95.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

Bunnies and Bows Bunnies and Bows: Easter Flour Sack Kitchen Towel GMA Deal : $9 • 35% Savings Original: $14 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 04/02/2023 Shop Now Add a touch of charm and Easter celebration to your kitchen. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind and as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party.

Sassy Bubbles Sassy Bubbles: Build Your Own Bath Bomb Trio GMA Deal : $32 • 11% Savings Original: $36 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 04/02/2023 Shop Now Hop in the tub for a moisturizing bubble bath. Sassy Bubbles bubbling smoothie shot bath bombs make bath time magical for kids and adults. Just dunk the bath mix from the cup in and out of the water until it dissolves for bubbling, fizzy fun. Handmade in America with simple ingredients.

Lenny & Eva Lenny & Eva: Symbolic Bracelets GMA Deal : $16.80 • 40% Savings Original: $28 Valid: 03/23/2023 to 04/02/2023 Shop Now Discover the power of intentional gemstones and symbolic charms. Woman-owned and made in the United States, Lenny & Eva designs are meant to inspire everyone. Choose the word or symbol that speaks to you, then wear it as a reminder of positivity, love and faith. Packaged on an inspirational story card with a gift box.

