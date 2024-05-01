Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals celebrating AAPI-owned small businesses!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Material kitchenware, Fly by Jing sauces and more. The deals start at just $8 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Material: Kitchenware
Material is redefining kitchenware through high performance, beautifully designed products. Designed 100% in-house, every Material item combines high-quality materials with innovative designs, resulting in hardworking, instant heirloom kitchenware that's just as beautiful to look at as it is easy to use. Choose from a variety of options including the reBoard, a BPA-free cutting board made entirely of kitchen scraps and renewable sugarcane; glassware; Soft-Edged Turner, a BPA-free silicone wonder tool made for flipping, folding and scraping bits from corners; and the Trio of Knives, which includes essential knives for any kitchen: a chef's knife, serrated knife and a paring knife. Shipping is $4.99.
- $12.50 - $85
- $25 - $170
- Valid: 05/01/2024 to 05/01/2024
- Material
Fly by Jing: Chili Sauces
Take your meals to the next level with Fly by Jing's chili sauces. These sauces taste good on everything from tacos and burritos to pizza, dumplings, noodles and even ice cream. All Fly By Jing products are small-batch crafted in Chengdu using premium heritage all-natural ingredients sourced from the heart of Sichuan, including heritage Erjingtiao chilis, Tribute peppers, and non-GMO, cold-pressed oils. Choose from a variety of sets including the Sichuan Sauce Starter Set, which features a bestselling lineup of hot and tingly sauces. This includes Sichuan Chili Crisp, Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp, Sweet & Spicy Zhong and Chendgu Crunch. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $35.
- $12.50 - $65
- $25 - $130
- Valid: 05/01/2024 to 05/01/2024
- Fly by Jing
Kinflyte: Posture Sports Bras & High Waisted Bottoms
Kinflyte is a size-inclusive women's activewear brand that makes posture corrector sports bras and bottoms, and their sizes range from XS to 7XL. Kinflyte's bestselling sports bras are designed to provide relief for shoulders and back. It has a patented design, which gently cues you into alignment, encouraging better posture. These posture bras are designed to be worn as everyday bras and have a buttery soft feel with a comfortable amount of compression. They are also sweat-wicking, odor resistant and quick drying. The high-waisted shorts and underwear cushion the lower back, mid section and waist. These are made with a modal stretch fabric, derived from natural beech tree fibers, and have the benefits of being breathable, superbly soft, and have a temperature-regulating characteristic, allowing air to circulate more freely. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $100.
- $19.50 - $59.50
- $39 - $119
- Valid: 04/01/2025 to 05/01/2024
- Kinflyte
Anyday: Everyday Sets
Save time in the kitchen with the help of Anyday's revolutionary glass microwave cookware. The Everyday Set, Anyday's No. 1 bestseller, includes every dish size you'll need to cook veggies, grains, proteins, one-pot meals, soups, breakfasts, or dessert from scratch -- all in the microwave at the press of a button. This set is oven safe, freezer safe and dishwasher safe. This set includes two shallow dishes (medium and large) and two deep dishes (medium and large). Shipping is $4.99 or free over $150, except to Alaska and Hawaii, where shipping is $30.
- $80
- $160
- Valid: 05/01/2024 to 05/01/2024
- Anyday
Copper Cow Coffee: Coffee
Copper Cow Coffee is a Vietnamese coffee brand on a mission to bring serious sourcing and playful pouring to coffee drinkers. Copper Cow's products range from traditional ground coffee to convenient, single-serve pour-overs and flavors including classic black to churro (cinnamon) and other seasonal varieties, such as Pumpkin Spice. Copper Cow Coffee is the only coffee company to use real herbs and spices in their coffee, like real cinnamon in their churro and real ground lavender. Intro to Vietnamese Coffee Bundles are also included, which feature ground coffee, pour over coffee, single-serve packets and a very cool glass mug. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $8 - $30
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 05/01/2024 to 05/01/2024
- Copper Cow Coffee
Live Tinted: Cosmetics
Live Tinted is a beauty brand on a mission to make it easy and fun to celebrate the beauty in our differences, through clean skin care-powered makeup for all hues. The HUEGUARD 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen, Moisturizer, Primer SPF 30 hydrates and preps skin for makeup while protecting it from harmful UVA/UVB rays and blue light, while the Invisible Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 is water and sweat-resistant, and conveniently purse-friendly for easy reapplication. The HUESKIN collection is also available, which features Hydrating Serum Concealer. This is a lightweight, medium-to-full coverage serum concealer that instantly blurs the look of dark circles and spots, while active ingredients work to brighten them over time. The Hydrating Serum Concealer is clinically tested to significantly improve the appearance of hyperpigmentation, under-eye discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles, and dry skin. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.
- $11 - $17
- $22 - $34
- Valid: 05/01/2024 to 05/01/2024
- Live Tinted
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Mrs. Bakewell's: The Original Cream Tea Box
Experience a taste of British royalty with Mrs. Bakewell's. Indulge in handmade fluffy English scones fit for a queen or king. Included in The Original Cream Tea Box alongside the six freshly baked English scones is everything you would need for a quintessentially British teatime experience from preserves and clotted cream to teas, wooden spoons and a reusable cooler bag. Free shipping!
- $78.50 + Free Shipping
- $98
- Valid: 04/29/2024 to 05/12/2024
- Mrs. Bakewell's
Vahdam: Teas
Experience fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. Vahdam India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers elegant sets to elevate your at home tea drinking and share warmth and wellness with the people you love. Mugs and infusers are also available.
- $12 - $50
- $20 - $100
- Valid: 05/01/2024 to 05/05/2024
- Vahdam
Butter & Me: Body Care
Pamper with simple ingredients for silky smooth skin. And, as a bonus, experience the sweet treat of chocolate without the guilt. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing, non-greasy formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. Plus, nourish lips with the butter spread lip balms and cleanse skin with soothing skin milk.
- $10 - $39
- $15 - $65
- Valid: 05/01/2024 to 05/05/2024
- Butter & Me
Plus, shop Mother's Day Digital Deals & Steals!
Zadro: Towel Warmer & Lighted Makeup Mirrors
Gift the spa experience at home with the luxurious warmth of ZADRO's Towel Warmers. Put cotton towels, robes, socks and blankets into the towel warmers for a cozy experience during the chilly winter season. Nothing beats the warm feeling of a hot towel right out of the shower. Also included in this assortment are the lighted makeup mirrors. Choose from the Newport, which offers 5X magnification and three dimmable light options, or the classic style with 10X magnification. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40 - $90
- $80 - $180
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
McCrea's Candies: Caramels
McCrea's is all about savoring the moment and is the perfect treat for mom. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $11 - $76
- $22 - $152
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
MeiraT: Jewelry
Meira T jewelry blends the beauty of nature with a touch of New York City style, and a touch of Meira T's European influence resulting in unique and eye-catching pieces made in 14kt gold, diamonds, and gemstones. This assortment offers a variety of styles, from dainty everyday pieces to statement necklaces. The pieces transition beautifully from day time to night time. Choose from a selection of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Free shipping!
- $175 to $1470 + Free Shipping
- $350 - $2940
- Valid: 04/26/2024 to 05/05/2024
Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry
Gift a pop of sparkle for Mother's Day with gorgeous personalized jewelry. These unique sets, including personalized initial, birthstone and constellation necklaces, are perfect for layering and beautifully packaged in ready-to-gift boxes. Explore meaningful charm necklaces and bracelets sets that can be personalized by easily adding a picture, birthstone or initial charm. This assortment also includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces that make the best gift. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $4.50 - $29
- $15 - $122
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
Love in Faith: Unisex Tops, Tumblers & Totes
Love in Faith works to uplift and bring people together by creating faith-based apparel. Choose from an assortment of 13 T-shirt options ranging from Blessed Mama to Faith, Hope, and Love. These styles are unisex and go up to size 3XL. Also included in this assortment are a selection of totes and tumblers. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three or more.
- $8 - $20
- $20 - $40
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
Flare: Safety Bracelets & Necklaces
Give the gift of safety. Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect the most important women in your life by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or the slider collection. Limit of four per order. Free shipping!
- $74.50 + Free shipping
- $149
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
Nuzzie: Knit Weighted Blankets
Redefining comfort with coolness and calm: Every Nuzzie blanket is thoughtfully engineered to deliver a dual experience of warmth and weight without the inconvenience of overheating. Their unique knit design ensures optimal temperature control, allowing you to snuggle in and find solace, any time of the year. The hand-woven open-knit design allows for superior breathability. The premium microfiber shell is softer than cotton and bamboo, and its fill is made of fabric from recycled bottles -- up to 500 bottles in each blanket. Choose from a variety of colors in 8 pounds or 12 pounds. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $94.50 - $124.50
- $189 - $249
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
Ahava: Skin Care
AHAVA's products don't just care for your skin, they help your skin care for itself. AHAVA has over three decades of transforming the ancient beauty secrets of the Dead Sea naturals into modern, active, results-driven skin care. This assortment includes bestsellers like the Crystal Osmoter Facial Serum, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promotes firmness and immediately enhances the skin's youthful glow. The 24K Gold Mineral Mud Mask brightens and nourishes the skin, and detoxifies clogged pores. The Advanced Deep Wrinkle Cream is an all-day moisturizer that helps shape facial contours, helps diminish the appearance of deep wrinkles, targets loss of volume and reveals newly hydrated, plump and supple skin. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50, except to Hawaii and Puerto Rico where shipping is $25.
- $12.50 - $51.50
- $25 - $103
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024