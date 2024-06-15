Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on clever solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as SlumberPod, Copper Compression and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 57% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
SlumberPod: Blackout Sleep Tent
Have you ever tried to actually get some sleep when sharing a hotel room with a baby or toddler? SlumberPod was invented by parents to make this so much easier! It is essentially a breathable tent that goes over a pack and play and blocks out light, so the little ones can go to sleep while you are still awake with the lights on. It comes with a bunch of vents for air circulation and pockets for an optional fan and baby monitor. It's so easy to travel with since it folds up quickly into a little bag that is small enough to go inside your carry-on. This tent can be used with a baby's play yard, mini crib, or toddler air mattress. Limit three per order. Shipping is $9.99.
- $90
- $180
- SlumberPod
Copper Compression: Accessories
Copper Compression designs and manufactures copper-infused compression products that allow people to heal naturally and get back to doing what they love. Relieve stubborn hand pain with the only gloves on the market that combine the scientifically proven treatments of heat and vibration. The Vibration+Heat Therapy Gloves feature multiple settings, are lightweight, portable and rechargeable. Use for 30 minutes and feel relief. The Half Finger Arthritis Gloves help reduce swelling, increase blood flow and relieve aching and soreness associated with arthritis, carpal tunnel, tendonitis, typing and texting. This deal includes compression wear for hands, arms, legs, feet and back. The premium copper-infused nylon has anti-microbial and anti-odor properties so you can wear them all day to help keep pain away.Shipping is $4.99.
- $9 - $64.50
- $18 - $129
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/15/2024
- •
- Copper Compression
Peepers: Blue Light Glasses & Sunglasses
Peepers strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of blue light readers features fun patterns and colors, as well as anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters high-energy visible blue light. Options with and without reading strength in styles for men and women. Polarized sunglasses and reading sunglasses are also available. Shipping is $4.99.
- $11 - $14.50
- $22 - $29
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/15/2024
- •
- Peepers
mumi: Travel Bags
The mumi organizing travel clutch is your ultimate companion for stress-free travel. With dedicated slots for up to six passports, credit cards, bills and coins, you can keep all your essentials neatly organized and easily accessible. This also has an outer zipper pocket for easy cellphone storage. The clear pouch adds a touch of style while providing a convenient way to store hygiene essentials or makeup. It can be carried with the wristband or it can fit inside your favorite travel bag. Other options include Baby Travel Bundles, Reusable Zip Bags and Organizing Bags, which are great for office/school supplies, board games and more. Shipping is $4.99.
- $10.50 - $44.50
- $21 - $89
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/15/2024
- •
- mumi
AnySharp: Knife Sharpeners & Scissors
Restore virtually any knife safely and hands-free with AnySharp. By using a few light strokes, the knife is as sharp as new in seconds. The suction base enables the sharpener to stay put on the surface while also keeping your hands safe. These sharpeners work on serrated and non-serrated knives. The 5-in-1 Multifunction Scissors and X-Blade are also available. Shipping is $5.33.
- $6 - $45
- $14 - $90
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/15/2024
- •
- AnySharp
G & F Products: Gardening & Working Gloves
G & F Products gardening gloves are designed for comfort, durability and protection. These gloves are known for their quality materials and construction, providing a comfortable fit and reliable protection for various industries and applications. They are designed to withstand the rigors of gardening and other tasks that require extra protection, ensuring that your hands and arms stay safe and comfortable throughout your gardening projects. Choose from a variety of styles to fit your needs, including waterproof, textured coating, all-purpose and long-sleeved. Shipping is $3.75.
- $5 - $9
- $10 - $18
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/15/2024
- •
- G & F Products
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape.
- $24 - $55
- $80 - $200
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/23/2024
Worker B: Honeybee Hive-derived Skin Care
Cleanse, nourish, and tone your skin. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like raw honey, propolis and organic oils, Worker B skin care is made in America and cruelty-free. Build your routine with products for the face and body from cleansers and toners to scrubs and lotions.
- $2.50 - $22
- $5 - $44
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/16/2024
REATHLETE: AIR-C PRO Leg Massager
Revitalize your muscles. The AIR-C PRO Compression Leg Massager is designed to provide relief for muscle pain, leg cramps, and restless leg or just regular circulation and vein support for healthy legs. This lower leg and foot massager features three specialized massage modes, meant to make your compression therapy sessions versatile and thorough. Free shipping!
- $150 + Free Shipping
- $300
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/16/2024
Fireside Outdoor: Cutting Board
Cut and serve without the worry of outdoor grime or a misplaced knife. The Switchback is the ideal companion for your culinary adventures, equipped with a quality chef's knife that tucks neatly into the cutting board. An inset magnet pulls the blade into its fully seated position and keeps it secure, even while the cover is not being used. The unique, food-grade silicone cover guards the cutting area and knife, ensuring cleanliness and safety on the go.
- $28
- $40
- Valid: 06/15/2024 to 06/16/2024