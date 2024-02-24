Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories.You can score big savings on products from brands such as Tourance, PEEKABOOS and more. The deals start at just $8.50 and are up to 59% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

57% to 59% off Tourance Tourance: Shawls & Coats Tourance's versatile pieces are great for transitioning between seasons, with materials that are the perfect balance between light and heavy. TheBella Shawl features a faux fur collar and is offered in one size for a comfortable fit. The Janelle Coat also features faux fur detailing on the collar and sleeves, making it easy to dress up your look and a tie at the waist. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $70. $49 - $59

$120 - $140 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 02/24/2024 Shop Now

50% off PEEKABOOS PEEKABOOS: Ponytail Hats PEEKABOOS is a problem-solving and versatile 4-in-1 winter hat with disappearing ponytail openings for a high, medium or low ponytail -- or no ponytail at all! The ponytail openings disappear when not needed, leaving no cold and unsightly hole in the back of your hat. Options include lined with the new Cloud Soft fiber or polar fleece. Shipping is $5 or free with two. $15 - $30

$30 - $60 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 02/24/2024 Shop Now

50% to 52% off skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel Soft, seamless and fitted, skinnytees shape, flatter and frame your body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of tanks, long sleeves and leggings, as well as tops in the all-new animal print collection, which is on-trend and timeless. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8.50 - $42

$17 - $88 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 02/24/2024 Shop Now

50% off ZipGlove ZipGlove: ZipGloves ZipGlove is the better way to put on a glove. ZipGlove has zippers on both sides of the glove, which allow you to fully unzip the glove all the way down to the fingers and pull apart the glove so that you can see exactly where your fingers need to go. Simply zip ZipGlove back up and you are good to go. ZipGlove has a warm fleece lining, 3M Thinsluate insulation and a water resistant exterior. Shipping is $4.99 for one pair, $2.95 for two pairs or free with three pairs. $17.50

$35 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 02/24/2024 Shop Now

50% off The Comfy The Comfy: Wearable Blankets & Big Blankets Made for kids and adults, The Comfy is the original wearable blanket that keeps you warm in the home or on-the-go. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," The Comfy has an ultrasoft microfiber exterior with a luxurious sherpa-lined interior. Available for kids and adults. The Dream Big Blanket is a giant 8-by-8-foot throw blanket, which is also large enough to fit over a King size bed. Shipping is $5.99. $21.50 - $40

$43 - $80 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 02/24/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Loungewear & Pajamas Lounge with delight. Cozy Earth loungewear is crafted with richly soft stretch-knit, rib-knit and linen blend fabric and the classic pajama silhouettes feature an elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabrics are so lightweight and comfortable that you're sure to want to lounge around a little longer. $22.50 - $145

$45 - $290 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 03/03/2024 Shop Now

33% to 40% off Headlightz Headlightz: LED Hats Be safe and be seen. Headlightz was created by a runner who wanted light while running at night. With options for the whole family, the Headlightz Kids Set -- named an Oprah Favorite -- includes a pair of gloves and a beanie, which provides up to 10 hours of light on a single charge. Choose from headbands, baseball caps and beanies for adults. $15 - $24

$25 - $36 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 03/03/2024 Shop Now

50% off Lenny & Eva Lenny & Eva: Symbolic Bracelet Trios Accessorize with intentional gemstones and symbolic charms. Woman-owned and made in the USA, Lenny & Eva designs are meant to inspire everyone. Choose the bead stack that matches your personal style. Wear each bracelet individually or pair them together for a bold look. The trios feature a heart, rounded accent and cross charm. $42 + Free shipping

$84 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 03/03/2024 Shop Now

39% off Miami Chains Miami Chains: Phone Chains & Wristlets For anyone who loves to carry a phone, do it in style with Miami Chains. These chic and effortless metal and acrylic chains are compatible with any smartphone case and can be worn as a crossbody or around the wrist for easy hands-free phone access. The versatile styles can be dressed up or worn casual with everyday wear. AirPod chains are also available. $23.50 - $41.50

$39 - $69 Valid: 02/24/2024 to 02/25/2024 Shop Now