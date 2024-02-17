Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for comfort.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Ready Rocker, Miko and more.

The deals start at just $8 and are up to 59% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% off Ready Rocker Ready Rocker: The Ready Rocker The Ready Rocker turns almost any surface into a cozy, supportive rocking chair, allowing you to access the soothing health benefits of rocking (pain relief, relaxation, sleep, and much more) anytime, anywhere. Rocking has been shown to help improve circulation, stimulate the vestibular system and release endorphins, helping you relieve discomfort, reduce stress and promote a good night’s sleep. It is lightweight, making it convenient to take from room-to-room or on-the-go. It also features two rocking positions for both shallow and deep seating. Free shipping! $49.50 + Free Shipping

$99 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/17/2024 Shop Now

50% off Miko Miko: Air Purifiers Miko provides the best in air quality to leave you breathing, feeling and living better. The Ibuki air purifier series is praised for its compact designs and powerful filtration systems, efficiently eliminating contaminants and ensuring improved air quality in smaller spaces. Ibuki air purifiers excel with their HEPA filtration, smart sensors for real-time air quality monitoring, customizable fan speeds and sleek touch controls, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for optimal air purification. Choose from three options, which cover 770, 970 or 1400 square feet. Shipping is $4.99. $99 - $149

$199 - $299 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/17/2024 Shop Now

50% off Arnicare by Boiron Arnicare by Boiron: Pain Relief Gel & Cream Arnicare is here to help you do more of what you love without the pain, providing relief powered by Arnica. The line of products is scientifically formulated with Arnica, a natural active ingredient that has been used for centuries and is trusted by doctors and pharmacists. The cream and gel are ideal to use on sore muscles, joints and feet. With over 4oz in each tube, you can cover small or large areas. Plus, they are non-greasy and fragrance-free so it can be used discreetly. Shipping is $2.99 or free with two. $10

$20 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/17/2024 Shop Now

50% off WORN WORN: Socks Stay warm and dry all day long with WORN. These high performing socks feature enhanced Merino yarns called Arrowool, which is not only super comfortable but also lasts 5x longer than cotton and wicks 2x more effectively, which means no more sweaty feet. They also have zero itch and won’t lose shape in the wash. Options include the Winter Boot Sock, super warm, plush and runs to mid calf, T3 Ankle with targeted cushion and arch support for working out, Everyday Crew designed for comfort and relief from long days on your feet and Enhanced Boot, a full-cushioned, super breathable boot cut sock. Shipping is $4.99. $8 - $13

$16 - $26 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/17/2024 Shop Now

50% off Glory Haus Glory Haus: Big Hug Prayer Blanket Gift a Big Hug blanket to someone you wish to cover with adoration and encouragement. Your Big Hug Blanket is a tangible reminder to loved ones (or yourself!) of being covered in love and prayer. This is great for sick loved ones, grandparents, birthday milestones and much more. Each blanket comes with 12 soft, writable tags to personalize with your own permanent markers. Choose from cream or green. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $80. $70

$140 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/17/2024 Shop Now

59% off Franne Golde Franne Golde: Classic Stretch Denim Jacket Comfortable and versatile, Franne Golde’s Classic Stretch Denim Jacket is the go-to layer that has sold out five times and counting. Featuring rich washes with hidden two-way stretch, this is a chic essential you’ll love wearing again and again. Choose from indigo, black or dark indigo. Sizes are available XS-XXL. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.95. $69

$170 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/17/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlet sets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. $27 - $60

$90 - $200 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/25/2024 Shop Now

24% to 25% off Laki Naturals Laki Naturals: Self Care Turn your self care time into a rejuvenating and relaxing spa-like experience. Laki Naturals formulates daily bath essentials that calm, restore and nourish skin. The bath soaks, minerals and fizzies are an easy addition to your wind-down time for added soothing care. The magnesium oil body lotion and wash are formulated to promote muscle relaxation. This assortment also features throat lozenges, a throat soak, lip balm, sleep mist, and more. All products are made in the USA, free from parabens, phthalates and SLS. $6 - $26.50

$8 - $35 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/25/2024 Shop Now

50% to 59% off Moonlite Moonlite: Story Projections Ignite your child's imagination. Moonlite transforms together-time into a special experience for parents, caregivers and children. By bringing stories to life through projection on any surface, Moonlite creates a shared and interactive storytelling environment. This four-story collection, complete with a projector, is designed to envelop the room in ambient music, delightful sounds, and vivid storybook imagery, helping create sensory adventure. Each story contains a picture disc and activation code that downloads the content onto your smart device. Simply download and open the Moonlite app, then follow instructions to attach and position the Projector on your smartphone. Single stories are also available. $7.50 - $19.50

$15 - $48 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/25/2024 Shop Now

42% to 47% off Jory Jory: Sling Bags and Weekender Elevate your everyday style with a chic and practical crossbody bag accented with a stylish, patterned strap. Designed to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle, this trendy sling is the ideal blend of fashion and function. The cowhide weekender travel bag is designed with a soft microfiber exterior and an interior polyester lining. Featuring an exterior zipper pocket, interior zipper pouch and an adjustable, detachable faux leather strap. Free shipping! $40 to $45 + Free Shipping

$70 - $85 Valid: 02/17/2024 to 02/18/2024 Shop Now