SUAVS focuses on simple and smart design that provides comfort and versatility, so you can be ready for anything. All SUAVS shoes are designed with comfort in mind. With their breathable, lightweight and washable fabrics, SUAVS can be worn all day, every day, even without having to wear socks. Their soft, cloud-like comfort allows you to wear your SUAVS straight out of the box with no break-in period. Choose from sneakers and slides. They are committed to helping make the world a better place by becoming a low carbon impact brand and using sustainable materials, such as threads made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastics. Products are vegan friendly. All excess product is donated to organizations that help empower people in need such as Soles4Souls. Shipping is $4.99.