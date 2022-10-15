Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for comfort.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Muk Luks, Cozy Earth, Softies and more.
The deals start at just $4 and are up to 71% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Muk Luks: Socks & Boots
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 Free Shipping• 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/15/2022
The Original Muk Luk Company is a multi-generational company that began with a simple slipper sock and has transformed into a powerful leader in the footwear market. The world blend Cozy Boot Socks provide all-day warmth and comfort and feature fun patterns to add some flair to your outfits. Terry Crew Socks have a soft knit fabric and stay secure, thanks to their rib cuff design. Heat Retainer Socks will keep your toes toasty for added warmth. Women's boots are also available. Free shipping!
Cozy Earth: Bedding & Towels
GMA Deal: $30 to $439.50 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $879 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/15/2022
Cozy Earth focuses on creating products that help customers feel more luxurious while relaxing at home. Their bedding is designed with one goal in mind: creating the most restorative sleep experience possible. The viscose fabric derived from bamboo is temperature regulating, breathable and moisture-wicking, which feels degrees cooler than cotton. Choose from sheet sets or comforters. The silk comforter is also available, which has a thin profile. Free shipping!
Butter & Me: Body Care
GMA Deal: $4 to $11.25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $22.50 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/15/2022
Made in America, Butter & Me's innovative and fun self-care is both clean and green. The plastic-free eco-friendly packaging is either recyclable or compostable with attractive and user-friendly designs. Choose from a large assortment of options including the Choco Body Scrub, which is the first breakable body scrub that is shaped like a chocolate. It is as easy as breaking off pieces, crumbling it and adding some water, then applying on the targeted area. The newly launched Butter Spread Lip Balms are vegan, eco-friendly and spread like butter on your lips. The Butter Melt lotion bar is designed to replace regular lotion bottles and melts upon skin contact. It is 100% oil-based, very concentrated and non-greasy, so a little goes a long way. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Hug Sleep: Pod Move
GMA Deal: $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/15/2022
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank" and made in America, the Hug Sleep Pod Move is the adult swaddle blanket that hugs you back and helps you fall asleep. Providing a calming pressure similar to a weighted blanket, the Sleep Pod wraps around your entire body, simulating the feeling of being hugged. Lightweight and breathable, this specialized four-way stretch material provides a gentle pressure around your entire body. Available in S-XL. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99.
SUAVS: Footwear
GMA Deal: $42.50 to $47.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $85 to $95 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/15/2022
SUAVS focuses on simple and smart design that provides comfort and versatility, so you can be ready for anything. All SUAVS shoes are designed with comfort in mind. With their breathable, lightweight and washable fabrics, SUAVS can be worn all day, every day, even without having to wear socks. Their soft, cloud-like comfort allows you to wear your SUAVS straight out of the box with no break-in period. Choose from sneakers and slides. They are committed to helping make the world a better place by becoming a low carbon impact brand and using sustainable materials, such as threads made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastics. Products are vegan friendly. All excess product is donated to organizations that help empower people in need such as Soles4Souls. Shipping is $4.99.
Softies: Dream Wrap Robe
GMA Deal: $54 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $109 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/15/2022
Snuggle up in softness with Softies' Dream Wrap Robe. This lightweight robe wraps your skin in unbelievable silky smoothness from your shoulders to your calves. The shawl collar creates a feeling of comfort, sophistication and spa-like luxury. The two-string tie inside the robe and an external tie attached to the back of the waist mean you can easily wear this robe for all-day lounging. Choose from seven colors. Available in sizes XS-2X/3X. Limit six per order. Shipping is $9.95 or free with two.
Jambu: Slip On Shoes
GMA Deal: $44.50 to $49.50 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $89 to $99 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/23/2022
Take on the fall in style. Jambu slip-on shoes are made with memory foam insoles to keep feet comfortable during everyday adventures. Featuring All-Terra traction for a sturdy, non-slip grip. Choose from mary janes, low top and high top silhouettes. Free shipping!
VAHDAM India: Assorted Teas
GMA Deal: $11.24 to $44.99 • 25% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $74.99 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/23/2022
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers bagged teas, loose teas, latte mix, a Halloween Tea Gift Set and more.
Coco La Vie: Moisturizing Candles
GMA Deal: $19 • 44% SavingsOriginal: $34 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/23/2022
Indulge and relax with the luxurious coconut wax blend from Coco La Vie. This unique candle can be used as a massage oil or moisturizing lotion with a fragrance that will not only fill your home with a beautiful scent but will leave your skin feeling refreshed and silky soft. Hand-poured in Miami, free from phthalates, sulfate and alcohol, and made with skin-safe fragrance oils.
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
GMA Deal: $16 to $25 • 66% to 71% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $88 Valid: 10/15/2022 to 10/23/2022
Upgrade your jewelry without breaking the bank. Sterling Forever offers high-end styles without the high-end price tags. The sleek and timeless staple styles in this assortment stand out alone and pair well with your existing favs. Choose from hoops, huggies, chain necklaces and everyday bracelets to build your best look.
Shop 8 more Digital Deals for fall fun:
Kitchen Cube: All-in-One Measuring Device
GMA Deal: $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
The Kitchen Cube is an all-in-one measuring device that saves drawer space, increases organization and reduces clutter by combining more than 19 measurements into one compact design. Made with food-grade plastic, it's small enough to fit in a drawer and packs in measurements ranging from teaspoons to cups. Shipping is $3.50.
David & Young: Caps & Beanies
GMA Deal: $8 to $17 • 41% to 44% SavingsOriginal: $14.50 to $29 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Get in the Halloween spirit with David & Young. These fun baseball hats and beanies feature embroidered pumpkins, cats, ghosts and more. Ponyflo baseball caps are also available, which feature a tangle-free opening to wear the hat with your high ponytail or bun. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
YUMMIE: Apparel
GMA Deal: $11 to $34 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $68 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Embrace your curves with YUMMIE, which is a hug, not a squeeze. No matter where you are or what you're doing, YUMMIE embraces your shape comfortably and empowers you to be you. The versatile designs, innovative fits and deliciously soft fabrics are perfectly pieced together to meet your every need. Choose from a variety of everyday essentials, including shaping bottoms, leggings, bodysuits, tops and bras. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.
Imagination Starters: Chalkboard Placemats, Travel Mats & Tracing Sets
GMA Deal: $3.50 to $13 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $7 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Keep kids entertained with Imagination Starters' no mess, easy-to-clean, reusable and reversible chalkboard placemats. One side has a printed design and the flip side is blank for the ultimate creative expression. The mats erase and clean up easily with a damp cloth. This assortment also includes tracing sets -- simply place the Trace & Erase sheet over anything you would like to trace. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
Face Halo: Makeup Remover Sets
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $11.50 • 50% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $28 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Face Halo is the reusable makeup remover that works using water only. No need for rubbing or scrubbing, Face Halo gently removes makeup and impurities and is perfect for any skin type or sensitivity. Non-toxic and reusable, each Face Halo replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes and lasts for up to 200 machine washes. This assortment includes Face Halo X, which is the ultimate precision makeup remover and touch-up tool. The unique design helps to gently reach into delicate or hard-to-reach areas of the face to remove stubborn eye makeup or touch up your look throughout the day. Limit five per order. Shipping is $1.99.
Wet-it!: Absorbent Cloths
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $11.25 per 3-pack• 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $22.50 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Replace sponges, paper towels and washcloths with eco-friendly and biodegradable cloths. Wet-it! cloths are designed to be functional and long-lasting; great for the kitchen, bathroom, nursery, outdoors or anywhere something needs to be wiped up. This absorbent cloth can hold up to 16 times its weight and is non-abrasive. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $25.
PURPOSE Jewelry: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $11 to $32.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
PURPOSE's jewelry is handmade with love by women escaping human trafficking. Your purchase gives hope, dignity and freedom to women around the world -- 100% of profits go to PURPOSE's nonprofit, International Sanctuary, where women receive living wages, education, health care, and a safe and loving community. Each piece of jewelry is signed by the artisan who made it. Choose from necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
CANVAS Style: Patches & Patch Jewelry
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $13 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Show off your personality with CANVAS Style's Stuck on You Patch jewelry. Your favorite patches are available in earrings and necklaces to coordinate your whole look. Decorate backpacks, gym bags, laptop cases, makeup bags and more with these colorful patches. The patches feature 3M adhesive, which can either be stuck on for quick application or sewn on for a more permanent design. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.