Deal details:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com.
American Greetings: 1-Year E-Card Subscription
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/16/2023
Whether it's birthdays and graduations, baby showers and weddings, or just because, so many of life’s most memorable moments have been celebrated with American Greetings. For fans of all ages, get personalized SmashUp video e-cards from some of today’s most recognizable stars including Shaquille O’Neal, Cookie Monster and Dolly Parton, plus a brand new SmashUp from Idina Menzel, which can be shared via email, text or on social media. In a few easy steps, you can create, personalize and even sign your favorite digital cards. Then send via email, text, messaging app or social post -- no postage required! Create and send unlimited digital cards for one year with this subscription.
Britech: Cordless Vacuum
GMA Deal: $75 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $150 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/16/2023
Clean every nook and cranny of your home with this powerful stick vacuum cleaner. Britech's stick vacuum offers a powerful 300W brushless motor and provides 23Kpa powerful suction on max mode, so it can instantly capture debris, dust, crumbs, pet hair and other messes with ease. Use the stick vacuum mode to walk around the room comfortably as you clean. Or detach it to use the handheld mode when you need to clean tight spaces or furniture. The wall-mounted dock makes storage easier than ever. It saves space, is easy to grab and always ready to clean up. Easily clean the dust bin at the touch of a button. Shipping is $3.99.
Tubular Travel: Tube Travel Pillow
GMA Deal: $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/16/2023
A winning combination of functionality, versatility and convenience for travelers everywhere, simply stuff your clothes into the Tube Travel Pillow and help save money with this extra on-board storage. This doubles as a sturdy neck or lumbar support and, because it's a travel pillow, it flies for free. The Tube Travel Pillow attaches to purses, duffels, totes, briefcases and backpacks. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Tenikle: Tenikle 360°
GMA Deal: $22.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $45 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/16/2023
As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Tenikle is the third hand you always needed. This mighty little octopus-inspired travel gadget mounts phones, cameras, tablets and more anywhere with its bendable legs and strong suction cups. Video chat like a pro on-the-go and road trip carefree without falling mount distractions. The Tenikle 360 can suction to any smooth, non-porous, and non-textured surface. Shipping is $5.95.
Vibes: Earplugs
GMA Deal: $10 to $16 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $32 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/16/2023
Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment. Shipping is $4.25 or free over $49.
Feetures: Socks
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/16/2023
Feetures are designed with a custom-like fit to prevent all the issues people have with conventional socks while running or working out, such as bunching, slipping, friction and blisters. The moisture-wicking fibers, targeted compression and seamless construction help keep feet cool, dry and comfortable, and the high-density knitting and reinforced toe and heel make Feetures nearly indestructible. Choose from No Show, Mini and Quarter styles. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $20.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
LUCE Beauty: Therapy Microcurrent Wand
GMA Deal: $49.90 + Free shipping • 49% SavingsOriginal: $99 + Free shipping Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/26/2023
Restore youthful-looking skin in a smart and non-invasive way. The LUCE 4T Therapy Wand is a smart facial wand that uses four types of therapy to help bring the luxurious spa experience home. Using low-level electrical currents, the wand stimulates the muscles under the skin, helping boost creation of elastin and collagen while the heat therapy increases blood flow in the skin resulting in better absorption of skin care products. Free shipping!
Onyx Cool: Cooling Therapy Wraps
GMA Deal: $7 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $ 139 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/26/2023
Get pain relief through cooling therapy. Made in America, Onyx Cool’s clinically tested cool therapy products feature specially formulated material designed to safely relieve pain and treat injuries. Unlike ice or gel packs, Onyx Cool products may be worn directly on the skin. Onyx Cool’s material safely permeates the skin to draw heat away from the injured area, encouraging healthy blood flow to speed healing. Options are available for the whole body.
Spatty: Mini Spatula Tools
GMA Deal: $9.70 to $35.10 • 34% to 35% SavingsOriginal: $14.93 to $53.95 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/26/2023
Save money with Spatty, the tool that fits into virtually any bottle and retrieves every last drop of product. Spatty can be used for everything from condiments to cosmetics to craft products. Made in the United States and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Choose from sets curated for different everyday needs.
Buzzee: Reusable Food Wraps & Bento Box
GMA Deal: $15 to $30 • 37% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $48 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/26/2023
Upgrade disposable wrap with Buzzee wraps, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and paper waste. Made with premium organic ingredients, the warmth of your hands gently softens the beeswax slightly to mold the wraps around containers, food and produce. Buzzee wraps are all-natural, reusable and compostable, offered in a variety of shapes and sizes for all your food packing needs. This assortment also features stylish silicone bento boxes with 3 compartments, so you can easily take one whole meal on the go.
Dodow: Sleep Light
GMA Deal: $35.90 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $59.90 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/19/2023
Calm a busy mind and fall asleep faster. Dodow’s Sleep Light is a metronome light designed to block out overactive thought patterns and lull you into a deep, peaceful sleep. The rhythmic light slows your breathing rate down and reduces your rate of exhalation to relax. The light beam works to synchronize your breath and deliver a meditative effect, similar to watching a pendulum.
Bed Scrunchie: 360-Degree Bed Sheet Holder
GMA Deal: $24.95 to $72.95 • 34% to 37% SavingsOriginal: $39.95 to $110.85 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/19/2023
Say goodbye to wrinkled bedsheets and get the hotel crisp at home. Bed Scrunchie is a 360-degree, all-in-one bed-tightening system that clips to the edges of your bed sheets or mattress topper and slides under your mattress effortlessly without lifting, resulting in a flawless look. Designed to work with most bed sheets sizes, mattress toppers, protectors and featherbeds. Choose from a single or two-pack.
Headlightz: LED Baseball Caps & Beanies
GMA Deal: $15 to $21 • 30% to 39% SavingsOriginal: $24.99 to $30 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/19/2023
Be safe and be seen with three-light setting LED hats. Headlightz creates headwear featuring a brightness adjustable LED light. The baseball cap is made with a lightweight material, making it ideal for year-round use. The knit beanie and headband are both designed to accompany you on outdoor activities like running, biking, hiking and more.
SPIbelt: Zip Pocket Belt
GMA Deal: $13.50 to $19.99 • 49% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $26.99 to $39.99 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stash your stuff securely and discreetly during any activity. SPIbelt is both fashionable and functional without sacrificing quality, designed to hold your important personal items, keeping them safe and secure without bouncing or chafing. The expendable pocket comfortably holds your items, including large phones, keys, and wallets while the adjustable elastic band creates the perfect fit around your waist. Choose from two belt styles plus a crossbody option.
Check out 11 Digital Deals from women-owned businesses!
Natalie Fragrance: Bath Care & Candles
GMA Deal: $16.25 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $55 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Natalie Fragrance was created by Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. After the birth of Natasha's daughter Clover in 2012, Natasha felt a deep appreciation and gratitude for the maternal affection she received from her mother, and was compelled to create a fragrance in her mother's honor, reminiscent of the gardenia scent Natasha remembers her mother wearing when she was a child. Handcrafted in small batches, Natalie Fragrance features pure distilled essential oils and all natural ingredients. The bestselling gardenia fragrance is a richly scented candle with hints of gardenia, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine. The candle lasts for up to 60 hours. Once the candle has burned, use the glass container for makeup brushes, art supplies or flowers! Also available is the luxurious body creme and purse spray in Natalie's signature gardenia fragrance. Layer the creme on after bath or shower, keep a tube by your computer or bedside table, and spritz our purse spray on after the body creme for long lasting wear. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
Mother Oxford: Shirts
GMA Deal: $6 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
De'Vora: Pet Products
GMA Deal: $5 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $60 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De' Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way to groom pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the "scratch" as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight and there is an option for cats. Shipping is $5.99.
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
GMA Deal: $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $52 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Soy Delicious candles not only feature spectacular scents for the home, they also have three benefits: aromatherapy fragrance, body moisturizer and massage oil. The melted wax becomes a moisturizing oil for your hands and feet. Each candle includes a bamboo spoon to easily scoop the melted wax. The clean-burning candle lasts up to 70 hours. Ten fragrances available. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are super-soft to the touch, wrinkle-resistant, and ideal for sensitive skin. Other options include the best-selling chunky knit blankets and lightweight comforters, which are perfect for every season. Free shipping!
RAINRAPS: Rain Gear
GMA Deal: $34 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $98 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
RAINRAPS is a functional yet fashionable accessory that's water-repellent, reversible, lightweight and has a hood. The SPORTYRAP is a lightweight jacket designed more for the active woman. The WINTERRAP is perfect for those days or nights when you may need a little warmth and comfort, one side repels the rain and/or snow, while the soft fabric on the inside keeps you warm and cozy. Each RAINRAP comes with a matching travel pouch for easy storage when not in use, which makes it easy to carry in your handbag or keep stored in your car for rainy days. Shipping is $5.99.
marlyn schiff: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $14 to $20 • 50% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of earrings and bracelets from marlyn schiff. These timeless pieces can be worn year round and come in versatile styles that can take any look from day to night. The pieces include a variety of styles and a mix of metals, textures, and stones. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
CoolCura: CoolCura Go
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Help relieve headaches and stress by increasing blood flow with the CoolCura Go! CoolCura is worn around your neck and places ice on the Feng Fu point with reusable stainless steel ice pods. Throw it on 15 to 20 minutes before bed for an amazing and restful night's sleep. Relaxing at the end of the day has never been easier! Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
the monogram corner: personalized totes & wallets
GMA Deal: $17 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $180 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
the monogram corner believes there is nothing better than knowing something was made just for you. They create perfect personalized items for upcoming travel. The accessories can be personalized with up to three letters, and The Bamboo Tote can be personalized with up to six letters. Choose from a jewelry case, totes, and wallets. Shipping is $4.99.
Tease: Tea Blends & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11 to $35 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $77 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Enhance your wellness routine. Tease makes all-natural tea and botanical based products that don't compromise convenience, sustainability or impact. From getting a good night's sleep, immunity boosting, stress management, energy and even hair and nail growth, each blend is formulated with performance and functionality in mind. The Cold Brew Iced Tea & Coffee Maker Kit is also available, which is a 3-in-1 pitcher for hot or cold brewing tea, coffee, and fruit infusions. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $65.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite. Mix and match to create your best look with the assortment of single bracelets. Free shipping!