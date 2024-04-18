Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for Earth Day.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as GreenPan, Solight Design and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.

If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

50% off GreenPan GreenPan: Cookware With GreenPan's eco-friendly practices and dedication to creating better cookware for everyone, every day is Earth Day. This year, GreenPan is showcasing two of its most iconic collections made from recycled aluminum and finished with their PFAS-free ceramic nonstick. Built to become your kitchen companions for life, each piece in both GreenPan Padova and GreenPan Reserve is constructed from heavy-gauge hard anodized aluminum. The armored bodies provide extraordinary strength and scratch resistance while delivering excellent heat conduction. Options include the Nonstick 17-piece Cookware Set, 3-piece Frypan Set, or 12-inch Frypan. Shipping is $7.99. $50 - $200

50% off Solight Design Solight Design: Solar Lights Solight is passionate about designing beautiful products that help make choosing to live a more sustainable, healthier lifestyle easier and more accessible. Their solar lights are the new personal devices, thoughtfully designed to provide individualized access to solar energy. Inspired by origami, these are easy to open. The solar lights are designed to be able to transform from a flat polygon into a beautiful cube with a simple pull-open action. Solar lights with a phone charger are also included, which are great for staying powered up while you're on-the-go. Limit six per order. Shipping is $5.99. $11 - $55

50% off Rooted Rooted: Plant Sets Rooted is a modern-day plant company dedicated to reconnecting you to nature by delivering indoor plants straight to your door, because the more green in our world, the better! Rooted prioritizes using recyclable materials and employs eco-conscious methods in their greenhouse, including biocontrol and precise watering techniques. Their innovative plastic-free packaging was meticulously crafted in-house with sustainability in mind. With specialized inserts to secure plants in place, they ensure minimal soil spillage and foliage damage, making your eco-friendly unboxing experience mess-free and earth-friendly. Options include the Happy Plant Box, which includes four premium houseplants, or the Pop of Color Box, which comes with two vibrant houseplants and a ceramic planter. Shipping is $2.99. $60 - $90

50% off Better Battery Co. Better Battery Co.: Zero Waste Batteries Better Battery Co. is the world's first carbon neutral, alkaline battery with a built-in recycling program and a zero landfill commitment. The bulk batteries and packaging are made from scratch to be fully recyclable: a unique innovation in the household battery space. Instead of ending up in landfills, every recycled battery is broken down, and their components are repurposed, creating zero waste. Every kit comes in a storage box made with recycled material to eliminate drawer clutter. Once you've used up your batteries, simply pack them up in the same box you received them in and send them back to Better Battery Co. for recycling. There are three sets to choose from: 40 AA, 40 AAA or 22 AA, 22 AAA, and two 9-V. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $100. $15 - $22.50

50% off Friendsheep Friendsheep: Eco Dryer Balls Eco-friendly and chemical-free, Friendsheep's Eco Dryer Balls are a sustainable, all-natural alternative to traditional fabric softeners. Unlike single-use, chemical-laden dryer sheets, they are made from 100% premium New Zealand wool. They are 100% plastic-free, including the packaging, are free from harmful chemicals and toxins, and ensure a safer laundry experience for both your family and the environment. Plus, they're compostable at the end of their life. The Eco Dryer Balls are reusable for over 1,000 loads. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.99. $9

50% off Ethique Ethique: Bath & Body Care Your best hair starts with Ethique, which boasts 46,000 five-star reviews. Their shampoo and conditioner bars are packed with concentrated, scientifically proven ingredients and are designed to meet the needs of every hair type and texture. The bars even have 10x more active ingredients than the average liquid shampoo. Ethique is made with clean and natural ingredients. No harsh sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones or artificial dyes, and they're certified vegan and cruelty-free. Other options include facial cleansers, body scrubs, and natural deodorants. Free shipping! $6.50 to $9 + Free Shipping

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE's bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60% to 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand-new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers or sun-tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

28% off Pirani Pirani: Insulated Tumblers Drink sustainably everywhere you go with Pirani's vacuum-insulated, easy-to-carry tumblers. Help keep your drinks hot or cold while earning some good environmental juju. Approximately 500 billion single-use cups are wasted around the world each year and this reusable cup aids in combating that. Each tumbler comes equipped with a leak-resistant lid. $18.50 - $23.50

25% to 31% off Rainforest Bowls Rainforest Bowls: Handmade Kitchen & Garden Products Fill your home with renewable, all-natural materials. Rainforest Bowls creates unique home and kitchen products hand-made by master artisans. The coconut planters make for a beautiful home for your smaller plants and floral arrangements while coconut bowls add a touch of vacation bliss to your morning yogurt or afternoon snack. The teak bowls and plates will add a statement to your dinnerware lineup. $15 - $71

30% off SubSafe SubSafe: Food & Drink Containers Bring snacks and charcuterie wherever life takes you with SubSafe's waterproof containers. The sandwich and sub-containers are designed to protect and easily transport daily bites and refreshments. Store charcuterie fix-ins in the cooler and bring it for everyone to enjoy. The 14 interchangeable walls allow you to build your board perfectly for any adventure and the snacks that go along. The IceSafe Set keeps your ice for drinking separated and clean from the ice in your cooler. The Wine Safe is an insulated travel container for safely transporting both open and unopened bottles of wine. $17.50 - $24.50

Plus, save on Digital Deals to celebrate Earth Month!

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine's body cleansing sprays are a "shower in a bottle" to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear's signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman's Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

