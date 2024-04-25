Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to celebrate Mother's Day.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Dazzle Dry, Tarte Cosmetics and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off Dazzle Dry Dazzle Dry: Mini Kits Dazzle Dry is the most revolutionary at-home nail system on the market. The four-step system will leave your nails looking perfect and can potentially last up to 14 days on hands and up to 30 days on feet depending on your lifestyle,. Formulated for no chipping, cracking, peeling or yellowing, the polish fully dries worry-free in just five minutes. The mini kit even has a bottle of Revive to add to the Lacquer and Top Coat when they get too thick so that these products can be used to the very last drop, avoiding waste and saving money doing your nails at home. Limit two kits per order. Shipping is $3.50 for one or $4.95 for two kits. $19 - $20

50% off Tarte Tarte: Cosmetics From America's number one concealer brand, the new Shape Tape Radiant Concealer gives you featherlight, medium coverage and a radiant, naturally glowing finish. The maracuja juicy lip plump is the viral all-in-one plumping balm, gloss, color and hydrating treatment. The mirror-shine formula feels comfortable and never sticky with lip-loving ingredients. The viral Tarte Fake Awake Eye Highlight is like swiping on beauty sleep! Brightening the inner eyes is an old artistry trick to make you look instantly more awake and Tarte’s twist-up gel pen is super easy to use and glides on smoothly for easy application. It can also be used to brighten your brow bone, Cupid’s bow and nose. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25. $12 - $23.50

50% off Tech Candy Tech Candy: Techcessories Tech Candy marries the technology you need with the style often lacking in tech products. These problem solvers will become your favorite accessories. The Easy Breezy Portable Fan & Power Bank makes hot days a breeze. The hidden battery in the fan base provides emergency power for your devices. Just plug in to charge up when you need it most. The fan offers continuous cooling for up to eight hours. The Eco Charge Long Range includes a six-foot flexible cord that doesn’t crack like other cables thanks to its woven cotton fibers and wheat straw. Glow Up Lumi Compact Power Bank houses two mirrors and lights your face with the gorgeous glow of 10 LED lights. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100. $3.50 - $19.75

50% off SuzieB Fitness SuzieB Fitness: Resistance Bands As a fitness influencer with over 850,000 followers on Instagram, Suzie's love for fitness and exercise inspired her to create cute and fun fitness accessories. The Glute Band is perfect for at-home use, the gym and even traveling because it's small enough to fit in your purse, pocket or gym bag. The woven fabric and fun prints are so beautifully done that you will want to show it off. The Long Band adds resistance to your workout while targeting specific muscle groups depending on the exercise you are performing. Long Bands are an amazing addition to any home or gym routine and replace the need for dumbbells or barbells. They’re also great for stretching before and after workouts or squeezing in a little exercise whenever you feel like it. Choose from a variety of vibrant patterns. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three. $6 - $10

50% off Sunday Citizen Sunday Citizen: Snug Hooded Wearable Blanket Sunday Citizen is all about coziness and creating soft products. Their pieces feel even better than they look so there’s no need to choose between comfort and style. Beloved by everyone who puts it on, the Snug Hooded Wearable Blanket is machine-washable for easy care and features Sunday Citizen’s signature Snug fabric blend which is super fluffy yet breathable. Available in three colors. Free shipping! $70 + Free Shipping

70% to 76% off Daniela Swaebe Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry Gift a pop of sparkle for Mother’s Day with gorgeous personalized jewelry. These unique sets, including personalized initial, birthstone and constellation necklaces, are perfect for layering and beautifully packaged in ready-to-gift boxes. Explore meaningful charm necklaces and bracelets sets that can be personalized by easily adding a picture, birthstone or initial charm. This assortment also includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces that make the best gift. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40. $4.50 - $29

50% off McCrea’s Candies McCrea’s Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment and is the perfect treat for mom. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and each tube includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

50% to 60% off Love in Faith Love in Faith: Unisex Tops, Tumblers, and Totes Love in Faith works to uplift and bring people together by creating faith-based apparel. Choose from an assortment of 13 T-shirt options ranging from Blessed Mama to Faith, Hope and Love. These styles are unisex and go up to size 3XL. Also included in this assortment are a selection of totes and tumblers. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three or more. $8 - $20

50% off Flare Flare: Safety Bracelets & Necklaces Give the gift of safety. Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect the most important women in your life by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or the slider collection. Limit of four per order. Free shipping! $74.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Nuzzie Nuzzie: Knit Weighted Blankets Redefining comfort with coolness and calm: Every Nuzzie blanket is thoughtfully engineered to deliver a dual experience of warmth and weight without the inconvenience of overheating. Their unique knit design ensures optimal temperature control, allowing you to snuggle in and find solace any time of the year. The hand-woven, open-knit design allows for superior breathability. The premium microfiber shell is softer than cotton and bamboo, and its fill is made of fabric from recycled bottles -- up to 500 bottles in each blanket. Choose from a variety of colors in eight pounds or 12 pounds. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $94.50 - $124.50

50% off Ahava Ahava: Skincare Ahava's products don't just care for your skin, they help your skin care for itself. Ahava has over three decades of transforming the ancient beauty secrets of the Dead Sea naturals into modern, active and results-driven skin care. This assortment includes bestsellers like the Crystal Osmoter Facial Serum, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promotes firmness and immediately enhances the skin's youthful glow. The 24K Gold Mineral Mud Mask brightens and nourishes the skin, and it detoxifies clogged pores. The Advanced Deep Wrinkle Cream is an all-day moisturizer that helps shape facial contours, helps diminish the appearance of deep wrinkles, targets loss of volume and reveals newly hydrated, plump and supple skin. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50, except to Hawaii and Puerto Rico where shipping is $25. $12.50 - $51.50

50% off Zadro Zadro: Towel Warmer & Lighted Makeup Mirrors Gift the spa experience at home with the luxurious warmth of Zadro's towel warmers. Put cotton towels, robes, socks and blankets into the towel warmers for a cozy experience during the chilly winter season. Nothing beats the warm feeling of a hot towel right out of the shower. Also included in this assortment are the lighted makeup mirrors. Choose from the Newport, which offers 5X magnification and three dimmable light options or the classic style with 10X magnification. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99. $40 - $90

