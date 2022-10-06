Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on exercise and recovery.

AGOGIE AGOGIE: Resistance Band Pants GMA Deal : $64.50 Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $129 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/06/2022 Shop Now AGOGIE’s resistance pants offer a convenient and comfortable way to burn more calories, add tension to every movement, activate more muscles and improve strength, balance and mobility. Available for men and women, AGOGIE comes in two resistance levels. The higher the level, the greater the resistance. The 20+ Resistance Pants work well for all-day wear, distance running, and endurance exercises. The 40+ Resistance pants can be worn all day and are great for more intense activities to build strength and maximize your training. The longer you wear them, the more they work. Shipping is $4.95.

VIONIC VIONIC: Samana Sneaker GMA Deal : $65 • 50% Savings Original: $130 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/06/2022 Shop Now VIONIC’s Samana sneaker is a great walking shoe that easily transitions from your workout to everyday casual outfits. Simply slip on and go -- the elastic across the instep keeps feet secure without laces slowing you down. VIONIC’s sneakers feature Vio-Motion technology, which is a podiatrist-developed footbed that contours to provide amazing support, comfort and stability for all-day wear. Choose from four colors. Shipping is $5.

PRO Compression PRO Compression: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/06/2022 Shop Now For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these graduated compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Shipping is $2.99 or free with three pairs.

Chirp Chirp: Deep Tissue Massage Bundle GMA Deal : $50 • 50% Savings Original: $100 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/06/2022 per bundle Shop Now As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Chirp provides simple back pain relief. The Deep Tissue Massage Bundle includes Chirp’s best-selling 6-inch Deep Tissue Massage Wheel, 4-inch Focus Wheel to help alleviate neck tension and headaches, and a posture corrector to keep you aligned. The Spinal Canal allows for a comfortable roll and digs deeper into the muscles surrounding your spine. Shipping is $4.99.

Hyperice Hyperice: Venom Back GMA Deal : $124.50 • 50% Savings Original: $249 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/06/2022 Shop Now Venom Back amplifies the soothing power of heat with compression and vibration to melt away stress and tension on your core -- designed to provide the best of both worlds. The digital touchscreen controls, and adjustable temperature levels and three distinct vibration patterns allow you to have full control, so you can get the ideal treatment every time. Walk, bend, stretch or simply sit back and relax. The Venom line is designed to move with you, for a hands-free, portable treatment on demand. Shipping is $7.99 or free with two.

Discover Night Discover Night: Chill Pillowcase & Cooling Eye Mask GMA Deal : $25 to $30 • 57% to 61% Savings Original: $65 to $70 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/06/2022 Shop Now Keep cool while you sleep. Discover Night’s unique blend of textiles in the CHILL pillowcase supports thermoregulation and optimal airflow, helping reduce hot flashes and night sweats. Also, their new fabrication increases elasticity, breathability and washability. The fabric weave and blend is what creates the cooling effect, not chemicals -- meaning it won’t wash out. The Cooling Eye Mask blocks light to boost natural melatonin production and promote deep, restorative sleep. It also includes a removable cooling gel insert that helps reduce under eye puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

Opal Cool Opal Cool: Therapy Pads and Wraps GMA Deal : $15 to $69 • 37% to 50% Savings Original: $24 to $139 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes, and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.

The Bathologist The Bathologist: Therapeutic Bath Products GMA Deal : $14.94 to $25.99 • 34% to 35% Savings Original: $22.99 to $39.98 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Unwind, relax and bring a little bit of luxury to your everyday self-care moments. The Bathologist creates clean and decadent bath soaks, bath bombs, and bubble oils with no harsh additives and zero synthetic fragrances. Coat your body in luscious bubbles, soaks and scrubs formulated with essential oils and creamy hydrating ingredients to keep your skin soft and smooth. Level up your shower ritual with benefit-based shower steamers that tease the senses and help you feel like your best self.

Yenta Posha Yenta Posha: Shoe Insoles GMA Deal : $38.99 to $41.99 • 35% Savings Original: $59.99 to $64.99 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Put your best foot forward and walk with comfort. Yenta + Posha insoles are designed thin for comfort while still providing shock absorption and alignment. The Performance Series Insoles offer breathable cushioning for reliable performance with less thickness and weight. The Embrace Series Insoles are crafted to mimic the cloud-like feel of memory foam without flattening over time, working to maintain continuous adaptability while rebounding with each step. Both styles are designed with a vegan, bamboo charcoal leather cover woven with a microbial treatment, which helps kill odor-causing bacteria.

StimuNail StimuNail: Nail Wellness Device GMA Deal : $45.46 Free shipping • 33% Savings Original: $68 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Support overall nail health for growth and strength naturally. StimuNail tri-function technology works to treat nails as they're growing, combining three clinically proven treatments into one easy, safe device you can use at home. Gentle heat warms the nail area to boost blood flow, soothing vibration works to invigorate the entire hand with a massaging effect, and red LED light is directed on the cuticle area where new nail cells develop. Free shipping!

The Nue Co. The Nue Co: Wellness Supplements GMA Deal : $22.50 to $45 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $90 Valid: 10/06/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Target common concerns from gut and skin health to sleep and mood with solutions formulated to do what they say. The Nue Co. combines science with natural ingredients to create health focused supplements that address what may be lacking in your life. From pills to drops to topical serums, this line of wellness supplements is designed to add a boost to your overall wellbeing.

Shop 8 more Digital Deals for fall fun:

Kitchen Cube Kitchen Cube: All-in-One Measuring Device GMA Deal : $12.50 • 50% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now The Kitchen Cube is an all-in-one measuring device that saves drawer space, increases organization and reduces clutter by combining more than 19 measurements into one compact design. Made with food-grade plastic, it’s small enough to fit in a drawer and packs in measurements ranging from teaspoons to cups. Shipping is $3.50.

David & Young David & Young: Caps & Beanies GMA Deal : $8 to $17 • 41% to 44% Savings Original: $14.50 to $29 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Get in the Halloween spirit with David & Young. These fun baseball hats and beanies feature embroidered pumpkins, cats, ghosts and more. Ponyflo baseball caps are also available, which feature a tangle-free opening to wear the hat with your high ponytail or bun. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.

YUMMIE YUMMIE: Apparel GMA Deal : $11 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $68 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Embrace your curves with YUMMIE, which is a hug, not a squeeze. No matter where you are or what you’re doing, YUMMIE embraces your shape comfortably and empowers you to be you. The versatile designs, innovative fits and deliciously soft fabrics are perfectly pieced together to meet your every need. Choose from a variety of everyday essentials, including shaping bottoms, leggings, bodysuits, tops and bras. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.

Imagination Starters Imagination Starters: Chalkboard Placemats, Travel Mats & Tracing Sets GMA Deal : $3.50 to $13 • 50% Savings Original: $7 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Keep kids entertained with Imagination Starters' no mess, easy-to-clean, reusable and reversible chalkboard placemats. One side has a printed design and the flip side is blank for the ultimate creative expression. The mats erase and clean up easily with a damp cloth. This assortment also includes tracing sets -- simply place the Trace & Erase sheet over anything you would like to trace. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

Face Halo Face Halo: Makeup Remover Sets GMA Deal : $7.50 to $11.50 • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $15 to $28 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Face Halo is the reusable makeup remover that works using water only. No need for rubbing or scrubbing, Face Halo gently removes makeup and impurities, perfect for any skin type or sensitivity. Non-toxic and reusable, each Face Halo replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes and lasts for up to 200 machine washes. This assortment includes Face Halo X, which is the ultimate precision makeup remover and touch-up tool. The unique design helps to gently reach into delicate or hard-to-reach areas of the face to remove stubborn eye makeup or touch up your look throughout the day. Limit five per order. Shipping is $1.99.

Wet-it! Wet-it!: Absorbent Cloths GMA Deal : $9.50 to $11.25 per 3-pack • 50% Savings Original: $19 to $22.50 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Replace sponges, paper towels and washcloths with eco-friendly and biodegradable cloths. Wet-it! cloths are designed to be functional and long-lasting; great for the kitchen, bathroom, nursery, outdoors or anywhere something needs to be wiped up. This absorbent cloth can hold up to 16 times its weight and is non-abrasive. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $25.

PURPOSE Jewelry PURPOSE Jewelry: Jewelry GMA Deal : $11 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now PURPOSE’s jewelry is handmade with love by women escaping human trafficking. Your purchase gives hope, dignity and freedom to women around the world -- 100% of profits go to PURPOSE’s nonprofit, International Sanctuary, where women receive living wages, education, health care, and a safe and loving community. Each piece of jewelry is signed by the artisan who made it. Choose from necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.

