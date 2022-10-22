HoomBand is a headband designed for comfort in bed. Thanks to its ultra thin (but quality) speakers that don’t dig into your ears when lying on the pillow, you can finally fall asleep listening to your favorite content. HoomBand also includes 3D foam that will allow you to adjust the earphones’ position according to your ears. It’s flexible to move with the sleeper and the tiny interior headphones are cushioned by foam to minimize any type of pressure point. HoomBand works exactly like headphones, it works with any of your favorite music/video apps, and connects with all types of smartphones and tablets. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.