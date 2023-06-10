Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for Father's Day.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Brouk and Co., Chill-N-Reel and more.
The deals start at just $11 and are up to 66% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Brouk and Co.: Bags & Backpacks
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 • 50% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $180 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/10/2023
Get ready for summer travel with this sophisticated collection of bags, which can also take you seamlessly into everyday wear. Choose from a variety of vegan leather styles, including weekender bags, duffel bags, backpacks, toiletry bags, shoe bags and messenger bags. Everything in Brouk & Co.’s line is designed with the modern individual in mind. Limit five per order. Shipping is $5.95 or free with three pieces.
Chill-N-Reel: Chill-N-Reel Can Cooler
GMA Deal: $11 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/10/2023
The Chill-N-Reel was invented by a firefighter while on vacation, standing in waist-high water with his beer in hand -- he wanted to find a way to keep holding his beer and catch the fish swimming around him. Made in America and as seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", this all-in-one drink insulator has a hand-line fishing reel attached. It also includes 50 feet of 8-pound test line pre-wound, plus a starter hook and sinker pack. Also included is the Spill Guard, which is a can topper that fits all standard cans and keeps out bugs, dirt and water. Choose from a variety of colors. Limit eight units per order. Shipping is $4.95.
TEAKHAUS: Charcuterie & Cutting Boards
GMA Deal: $20 to $70 • 50% to 56% SavingsOriginal: $46 to $140 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/10/2023
TEAKHAUS produces luxurious, certified sustainable cutting and serving boards made from teak. Teak is not only beautiful but also one of the most durable woods. All products from TEAKHAUS are handmade and are all slightly different. There are four options to choose from, including the Extra Large Smart Board -- on one side you have an insert for your smartphone or tablet so you can prep your food while keeping an eye on the recipe on your phone or tablet, and the other side is a carving board with a deep and wide smart juice canal. Limit four per product. Shipping is $7.99.
Great Scrape: Woody Shovel
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/10/2023
Great Scrape is the ultimate all-natural BBQ cleaning tool that custom grooves to uniquely fit the BBQ grill without using metal wire bristles. Made from premium hardwood that is built to last and is easy to clean, the Woody Shovel uses the heat to uniquely form to virtually any grill and provides a quality clean. This also features an open handle to get extra leverage and has length to keep fingers away from the heat. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Flowfold: Wallets
GMA Deal: $15 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $50 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/10/2023
These water-resistant, strong-as-steel recycled wallets are proudly handcrafted in Maine. The Vanguard Bifold Wallets, Craftsman Card Holders and Traveler Trifold Wallets are all made out of recycled sailcloth leftover from making sails for racing sailboats, making them especially attractive to boating and water enthusiasts. All other products are made from Ecopak, a material created from recycled plastic bottles. Not only are both of Flowfold’s fabrics eco-friendly and sustainable, they're also water resistant and offer superior durability. Strong as steel, but so light they float. Free shipping!
Wolferman's Bakery: English Muffins & Baked Goods
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $80 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/10/2023
Enjoy delicious baked goods in the comfort and convenience of home, with the same fresh taste as the day they were baked. This assortment includes Wolferman's super-thick English muffins. The extra thickness means they're strong enough to stand up to any topping, with tiny air pockets that make for a crisp bite when they come out of the toaster. These tasty delights have been a Wolferman's tradition since 1910, and they remain a favorite to this day. Flavored English Muffins and sets with waffles, scones, bundt cake and other bakery favorites are also available. Limit five sets per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Bunnies and Bows: Flour Sack Tea Towel
GMA Deal: $9 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $14 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/18/2023
Add a touch of charm and celebrate your father figures with designs like "Daddio of the Patio" and "This Grill Is On Fire." Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind and as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party.
Pirani: Stainless Steel Insulated Tumblers
GMA Deal: $17.95 to $22.95 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $25.95 to $32.95 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/18/2023
Drink sustainably wherever you go with Pirani's 16- and 26-ounce, vacuum-insulated, easy-to-carry tumblers. It can help to keep your drinks hot or cold while earning you some good environmental juju. Approximately 500 billion single-use cups are wasted around the world each year and this reusable cup aids in reducing that. Bring it to your favorite game or coffee shop, while tailgating outside a concert, on your back deck or wherever you choose to adventure with fun colors and designs.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $28 to $70 • 64% SavingsOriginal: $79.99 to $199.99 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/18/2023
Give your bed an elegant, effortless upgrade with stand out, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. The four-piece sheet sets come in colors and patterns that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The coverlets, down-alternative comforters and duvet covers make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. Throw blankets and pillows are also available. Free shipping!
K. Carroll Accessories: Vegan Leather Accessories
GMA Deal: $10 to $65 • 27% to 49% SavingsOriginal: $19.99 to $89.99 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/18/2023
Accessorize him in style. K. Carroll vegan leather bags and wallets are sure to become a staple in his life. From briefcases and backpacks that are the ideal blend of sophistication and practicality to bifold wallets and card sleeves featuring RFID-protection that blocks access to sensitive information. Choose between beautiful black and brown vegan leather options in all styles for a coordinating collection.
Cardon: Skin Care for Men
GMA Deal: $14.24 to $92.25 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $18.99 to $123 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/18/2023
Target common skin concerns like dark circles, breakouts and signs of aging. Cardon creates simple, affordable skin care routines backed by Korean innovation. The clean, effective formulas are meant to make it easy for men to take care of their skin. Choose from cleanser, moisturizer, masks, patches and eye cream, plus a five-piece set that puts it all together.
Simple Times Mixers: Cocktail Mixers & Garnish Kit
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 24% SavingsOriginal: $39.98 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/18/2023
Bring the craft cocktail experience home with Simple Times Mixers. It’s simple -- three parts mixer, one part alcohol or soda water for the mocktail lover. These handcrafted cocktail mixers are made with only real ingredients and balanced for delicious cocktails any time. Each mixer is made from fresh-squeezed, whole fruit in Simple Times' kitchen, based in Columbus, Ohio. Each variety appeals to the senses: blackberry mojito, pineapple mule, blood orange margarita and more. The additional garnishes add a special touch to each of your cocktails.
Dink: Custom Pickleball Paddle
GMA Deal: $54.99 to $99.99 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $109.99 to $199.99 Valid: 06/10/2023 to 06/11/2023
Customize and crush on the court. Dink pickleball paddles allow you or your lucky recipient to custom design a quality American-made pickleball paddle, complete with features that will take anyone's game to the next level. With optimal power, control and spin, these paddles are the ideal way to elevate any pickleball player's performance, plus they're extra special because you can personalize with the photo or logo of your choice. Free shipping!