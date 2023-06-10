TEAKHAUS produces luxurious, certified sustainable cutting and serving boards made from teak. Teak is not only beautiful but also one of the most durable woods. All products from TEAKHAUS are handmade and are all slightly different. There are four options to choose from, including the Extra Large Smart Board -- on one side you have an insert for your smartphone or tablet so you can prep your food while keeping an eye on the recipe on your phone or tablet, and the other side is a carving board with a deep and wide smart juice canal. Limit four per product. Shipping is $7.99.