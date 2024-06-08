Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on gifts for Father's Day.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Panther Vision, Kansas City Steak Company and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 55% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
ZoomBroom: Blowers
ZoomBroom is a blower that was invented on the golf course, where debris on the green can ruin a good round. They designed a quick and easy way to clear the way, and can be used anywhere! While it may initially compare to a leaf blower, the ZoomBroom eliminates the noise, heavy equipment, bulky battery packs, storage problems, and much more. These extremely lightweight but powerful blowers make cleaning outdoor living spaces a breeze. The F2 ZoomBroom is the perfect cordless stick blower to clean the garage, patios, porches or steps. The carefully-designed handle makes it easy to grip and use even with arthritis, limited strength, or other physical limitations.The Golf Breeze has all of the power and convenience as the ZoomBroom F2, but without the ergonomic handle. The slender, tubular handle design of the Golf Breeze makes it even easier for you to take on the go since it fits right in your golf bag! Limit one per product. Shipping is $7.99.
- $89 - $99
- $179 - $199
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/10/2024
Rapid Rope: Utility Rope
Made in America, Rapid Rope’s Utility Rope is compact and easy to use with no knots or tangled mess. Rapid Rope has a cut insert ready at all times. Pull the desired length of rope to tackle any job and just wrap the rope around the insert and pull, cutting the rope instantly and easily. This is great for just about anything — from gardening and boating to fishing and camping the perfect gift for Father’s Day. Options are available in 70’ and 120’. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $70.
- $10 - $12.50
- $20 - $25
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/10/2024
ThinOptics: Eyewear
ThinOptics makes it possible and convenient for dad to have clear vision wherever you go! Their slim and durable reading glasses fit right into daily life, storing neatly with cash and cards in the sleek, compact Universal Pod Wallet. This snaps onto any phone with MagSafe® Technology and is compatible with iPhone models 12 and up. Get dad sun-ready in style with reading sunglasses that combine fashion with function. Designed for those who love to read outdoors, these reading sunglasses ensure you see clearly and look great, no matter how bright the day and come with a felt-lined, protective case. Available in several lens strengths ranging from 00 for the sunglasses to 2.5 for any of the styles. Shipping is $5 or free over $40.
- $25 - $30
- $50 - $60
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/10/2024
Tumbler: Diamond Rolling Knife Sharpener
An innovative design, Tumbler's Diamond Rolling Knife Sharpener is an easy to use and effective knife sharpener the perfect addition to the kitchen! Just line up your knife blade side up to the magnetic holder - roll the diamond-plated disc down the length of the knife for a few passes before finishing with the honing disc. Flip your knife and make sure to sharpen both sides. Each set includes a dual-sided diamond-plated sharpener disc and helix honing disc in addition to a magnetic holder to keep your knife securely in place at either 15 or 20 degrees while sharpening. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two or more.
- $64.50
- $129
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/10/2024
MARLOWE: Men’s Skincare Line
The perfect gift to pamper himself! Made in America, MARLOWE. makes thoughtful skincare for men using clean ingredients. The best-sellers kit includes MARLOWE. favorites to help dads upgrade their routine to look good, feel good, and smell amazing! This set includes the No. 121 Facial Cleanser, No. 123 Facial Moisturizer, and No. 102 Body Scrub Soap Bar. The 4-pack discovery set offers a variety of bar soaps with and without grit, featuring scents like MARLOWE. Original, Oud Wood, Santal, and Neroli. Also included in this assortment is the shampoo & conditioner, body hair trimmers, beard oil, and the new energizing coffee soap bar. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $55.
- $7 - $25
- $14 - $50
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/10/2024
Floopi: Sandals
Give dad the gift of casual style and everyday comfort with Floopi’s line of durable footwear. This assortment of sandals and flip flops combine style and function seamlessly, making them an essential addition to dad’s warm-weather collection. Whether you're enjoying a day by the water or exploring favorite hangout spots, or relaxing by the pool, these styles provide all-day comfort and a touch of flair. Choose from five style options in a variety of colors. Sizes range from men’s 7-13. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three or more units.
- $20
- $45
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/10/2024
Vibe Tumblers: Can Cooler with Solo Speaker
Enjoy your drink with your tunes! The Drink Cooler from Vibe Tumblers combines a bluetooth speaker with an insulated tumbler featuring double-wall stainless steel to effectively maintain the temperature of 12 oz standard-size cans, skinny cans, bottles, and your favorite mixed drink. The removable and rechargeable 5.1 Bluetooth speaker allows you to bring the music, podcast or audio book along for any journey, while sipping on your favorite beverage.
- $24
- $40
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/16/2024
Bunnies & Bows
Add a touch of charm and love to any kitchen. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind, as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party, or simply as bright decor for the heart of your home. This assortment of tea towels is made with unique designs to celebrate all the men in your life, including personalized options for a meaningful touch.
- $9 - $12
- $14 - $19
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/16/2024
Worker B: Honeybee Hive-Derived Skincare
Cleanse, nourish, and tone your skin. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like raw honey, propolis, and organic oils, Worker B skincare is made in America and cruelty-free. Build your routine with products for face and body from cleanser and toner to scrub and lotions.
- $2.50 - $22
- $5 - $44
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/16/2024
Hail M Cocktails: Old Fashioned Cocktail Infusion Kit
Make a delicious cocktail with the same ease as making a cup of tea. Hail M Cocktails’ single-use cocktail infusions are simple and delicious: all you need is your favorite spirit and ice. Each beautiful pyramid tea bag yields one serving and is filled with oranges, cherry, sugar, and bitters sourced from small farms across the country. Choose from traditional, citrus and fruit flavor bundles of six bags.
- $20
- $29
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/16/2024
Discover the Deal Box: Tam Fam Edition
We know you love trying new products! This special edition box contains 12 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with summer accessories, beauty winners and kitchen favorites. Every box features 12 thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: ACCESSORIES: INVISAWEAR, K.CARROLL ACCESSORIES; SKINCARE: DR. BRANDT SKINCARE, STRIVECTIN, GLOVES IN A BOTTLE, BUG SOOTHER; BEAUTY: SBLA BEAUTY, CTZN COSMETICS; HAIR: STYLE EDIT, GIMME BEAUTY; KITCHEN: FLY BY JING, REPOUR WINE SAVER. The retail value of the 12 products included in every box is $592. Just the Strivectin Advanced Tightening Neck Cream alone retails for $59, which is more than you'll pay for the entire box. FREE SHIPPING!
- $79 + Free Shipping
- $592
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/08/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Proud Grill Company: Grill Cleaners & BBQ Accessories
The Proud Grill Company makes your grilling experience better with unique and innovative grill cleaners and barbecue accessories. The Q-Swiper is a safer alternative than traditional wire grill brush cleaners, as it is bristle-free and wire-free. It works perfectly on all types of grills including gas barbecues, smokers and griddles. Choose from the easy clean or the steam clean, which allows you to clean with the power of steam by attaching a reusable heat resistant cleaning cloth. Also included in the assortment is the Proud Grill Veggie and Seafood Lovers Bundle, featuring barbecue skewers, and a large stainless steel grill basket for grilling vegetables, fish and meat. Shipping is $4.99.
- $29 - $47
- $58 - $94
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/09/2024
- Proud Grill Company
Sockologie: Personalized Socks
Personalize your wardrobe with a pair of unique, high-quality cotton-blend socks featuring your favorite faces to celebrate the special dads in your life. Simply upload a photo and have it printed onto these comfortable, durable socks. Also included in this assortment are custom pet socks that are perfect for dog lovers! These unisex socks are available in sizes S-XL. Shipping is $3.95.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/09/2024
- Sockologie
Rogue Industries: Wallets, Clutches, Totes, and Credit Card Sleeves
Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet and The Rogue Front Pocket Wallet is the perfect solution and great gift for dad. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket which can relieve lower back pain. Choose from five colorways. Also included in this assortment are the premium napa leather clutches with RFID blocking and waxed canvas totes that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Free shipping!
- $5 to $32.50 + Free Shipping
- $10 - $65
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/09/2024
- Rogue Industries